“You evil:” Mom of 2-year-old whose father reported him kidnapped has message for him

The mother a 2-year-old boy who vanished after his father claimed he had been kidnapped says she believes the body that was found is her son.

J’Asiah Mitchell was reported kidnapped by his father last week in DeKalb County. Investigators determined a kidnapping never took place and arrested 23-year-old Artavious North days later.

On Thursday, the body of a child was found at a garbage facility. The remains have not been identified, but the boy’s mother, Asia Mitchell, is already planning to lay her son to rest. The family will hold a balloon release in honor of Mitchell this evening in Carroll County.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was with Asia Mitchell Friday afternoon when someone dropped a floral arrangement off at her home. The grieving mother became too emotional to finish her interview with Jones.

