“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along.

Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.

Timothy Flanagan, whose daughter lost custody of Harmony due to substance abuse disorder, told Boston 25 News that he suspected Montgomery was responsible.

Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but had not been seen since 2019. Her body still has not been found.

“He wasn’t a good person. I see it in his eyes. He’s an evil person,” said Flanagan.

Flanagan said he remains baffled over a judge’s decision to award custody to Montgomery in February 2019.

Montgomery had pleaded guilty five years earlier to shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

“You don’t give a baby to somebody that’s like that without looking at their credentials which the judge didn’t, the system didn’t,” he said. “They just gave him the baby and that was it.”

Investigators announced Monday that Montgomery allegedly killed the 5-year-old by punching her repeatedly in the head.

“I’ve been in my bed all day, sick,” explained Flanagan. “I knew it from the get-go. I told my daughter. I felt it.”

Montgomery, who was already in jail, was brought to the Manchester Police Department to be booked on the new charges.

He was later transported back to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

The 32-year-old was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on the charges but has waived his arraignment and will not appear in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

