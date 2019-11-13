Evo Morales Is Out. Is Nicolás Maduro Next?

CARACAS, Venezuela–For Ruben Castañeda, news that Evo Morales was just ousted as president of Bolivia seemed like a dream. Indeed, it’s pretty much the same dream he’s been having about the fall of this country’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

“Only, it’s not going to happen here,” this middle-aged man said on Monday as he munched on his morning empanada in a bistro in the affluent Caracas neighborhood of Santa Fe.

Still, he didn’t hide his pleasure contemplating what took place in Bolivia.

Morales was one of several presidents in Latin America who have claimed to represent the masses in their countries, sometimes helping to raise them from poverty, sometimes plunging them back into it, and almost always hanging on to power even when the streets turn against them.

There’s Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, formerly a Sandinista “revolutionary,” now a Sandinista crushing opposition no matter how tattered his credibility. There was Hugo Chávez, who ruled here in Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013, and was followed by the uncharismatic Maduro clinging to the “Chavista” organization and the government despite a ruined economy. And there was Morales, who is given credit for some great social and economic accomplishments during his early terms, but was determined to keep his grip on the presidency through a third term and then a fourth—until popular unrest, and the army, said he had to go.

Helping to bind these politicians together, not least by advising and supporting their security forces, have been the Castros of Cuba: the famous Fidel, now dead, and his brother Raul.

Having come to power through democratic elections, Ortega, Maduro and Morales then subverted constitutional processes and came to seem almost unassailable. Even concerted economic and political pressure from the United States couldn’t shake them.

So, yes, Señor Castañeda says that despite his long-term pessimism he feels good. “The Chavistas’ insistence that South America is the continent of Hugo Chávez took a hit. It is a reality check for Maduro.”

The Mexican government has granted Morales asylum and flew him to Mexico City on Tuesday. Morales claimed he fled Bolivia to avert further bloodshed and said a price had been put on his head by "coup plotters."

Castañeda has been watching, he admits, almost gleefully, the emotional upset that Morales’ departure caused among the leaders in the Maduro regime here in Venezuela. The high-ranking Chavistas have been fretting publicly for days about the possible fall of President Morales, a long-time ideological ally of the late Hugo Chávez and President Maduro. The former coca farmer who became his country’s first indigenous president stepped down on Sunday after 14 years of rule.

"Who will take care of the indigenous people in Bolivia now?" asked Diosdado Cabello, a powerful politician and vice-president of the United Socialist Party in Venezuela, during a hastily called press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Cabello alluded to the social policies of the Morales government in a country where two-thirds of the people identify as indigenous.

President Maduro, at one point, joined the chorus of his fellow Chavista party members as they mourned Morales's fall from power. Those present termed Morales' demise a coup backed by the U.S and “fascist” groups in Latin America.

“Bolivia will not happen in Venezuela," Cabello asserted. And he declared that Morales “has been the best president Bolivia ever had."

Evo Morales had been seen by Maduro as a loyal ally, and his position was seen as rock solid. Yet, Morales lost power within 24 hours when his own army turned on him.

“The event produces fear among the regime members but it remains to be seen if they [Chavistas] stick together, or start leaving the ship. I would put my money on the former,” says Venezuelan historian and economist Roberto Casanova.

Alonso Moleiro, a Caracas-based political analyst, does not see any sort of "domino effect" at play here. “In Venezuela, the army is much more loyal to Maduro and much more corrupt than in Bolivia,” he points out. Moleiro used the word “pegamento”—it can be translated as glued-together—to describe the Maduro-military dynamic at this time.