Evoking Mao, China likens Taiwan foreign minister to a 'shrilling' fly

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu attends a news conference in Taipei
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has launched a vituperative attack on Taiwan's foreign minister, evoking the words of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong to denounce him as a "shrilling" fly for his efforts to promote Taiwan internationally.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, a fluent English speaker, is an outspoken supporter of the island's efforts to push back against pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and regularly appears on think-tank and other panels.

In a lengthy denouncement of Wu late on Thursday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said he was a "diehard" supporter of Taiwan independence who peddled lies that Taiwan is a sovereign country.

It quoted a poem written by Mao in 1963, The River All Red, which was a denunciation of the Soviet Union and United States.

"All forms of comments on Taiwan independence are but flies 'humming, with a burst of shrilling and a fit of sobbing,'" the Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said the attack was "not worthy" of commenting on.

However, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council denounced it as "slander and abuse".

"This kind of verbal violence, unprecedented in the international community, only highlights the overstepping of the rules of the Taiwan-related body on the other side of the Taiwan Strait and how far away it is from civilized society."

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try and force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

    Police in Hong Kong halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day Friday amid a expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four members of the opposition party League of Social Democrats had attempted to march to the harbor-side Convention Center where the official celebration was being held. Dozens of officers, part of a massive police presence deployed to prevent any disruptions on the day, surrounded them and kept them out of sight and earshot of officials attending a flag-raising ceremony.

  • Taiwan questions China's suitability for Pacific trade pact, fears 'obstruction'

    China's restrictive practices present fundamental problems for its application to join a major pan-Pacific free trade pact, and if it joins before Taiwan there is a risk it could block their application, the island's economy minister said. Taiwan and China both applied last month to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), but China says it opposes Taiwan - which it claims as its own territory - joining. "If China enters first, certainly there is a risk of them obstructing Taiwan," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

  • Inside the world of private war

    An American vet tries to turn the tide in Armenia's conflict.

  • Former Australian PM attacks Aukus deal: 'France believes it has been deceived and humiliated, and she was'

    The former Australian leader Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday his successor "deliberately deceived" France when he scrapped a multi-billion-euro submarine deal with Paris in favour of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives.

  • EU postpones trade talks with Australia amid submarine deal fallout

    Australia's Minister for Trade Dan Tehan said on Friday talks with the European Union over a trade deal have been postponed, as a row over Canberra's decision to cancel a $40 billion deal with France escalates. Australia last month cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries.

  • EDF Says Sizewell Nuclear Plant Can Be Built Without China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsEDF Energy, the U.K. unit of Electricite de France SA, says that financing for its 20 billion-pound ($26.9 billion) Sizewell C project is still possible even without financial suppo

  • More Than 100 Americans, Initially Denied Entry into U.S. after Evacuating Afghanistan, Land in Chicago

    The group of more than 100 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who escaped from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan this week with the help of a private rescue group arrived in Chicago on Thursday afternoon after a temporary holdup in the Abu Dhabi airport.

  • Russia threatens to ban YouTube for deleting RT channels over COVID misinformation

    The Kremlin on Wednesday threatened to ban YouTube unless it reinstates two of Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels that were deleted for violating COVID-19 misinformation guidelines.Why it matters: The threat is the latest example of Russian officials going to extreme lengths to assert greater control over the internet. The channels were deleted by YouTube on Tuesday, one day before the online video giant announced it would terminate channels spreading vaccine misinfor

  • Philippine 'Angels of the Sea' use their voices to repel Chinese ships

    The Philippines introduces an all-female coast guard radio unit as it challenges Chinese aggression in the South China Sea after years of inaction.

  • Asian factories stagnate as China's slowdown, supply constraints hit

    Asia's manufacturing activity was lacklustre in September as signs of slowing Chinese growth and factory shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the region's economies, surveys showed on Friday. Factory activity in September shrank in Malaysia and Vietnam, and grew in Japan at the slowest rate in seven months, as chip shortages and supply disruptions added to the woes of a region still struggling to shake off the pandemic's hit. While the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI fared better than expected after slumping in August, growing signs of weakness in the world's second-largest economy is clouding the outlook for neighbouring Asian countries.

  • Corey Lewandowski cut from 'Trumpworld' after GOP donor accuses him of unwanted sexual advances

    Corey Lewandowski is leaving his role as the head of a pro-Trump super PAC, just hours after allegations emerged he made unwanted sexual advances toward a GOP donor.

  • Kevin McCarthy on same-sex marriage: 'I support the law of the land'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy effectively endorsed same-sex marriage on Thursday when asked if his position on the issue has changed.

  • Australian Chinese language newspapers print censored news - report

    Chinese language community news groups in Australia are publishing news censored by translators they use in China to avoid potential repercussions in Beijing, an Australian think tank said. A report by the Lowy Institute found that staff working in mainland China exercised self-censorship when translating news stories taken from mainstream Australian media into Chinese for community newspapers because they feared retribution by the Chinese authorities over any content perceived as negative. Publishers can also risk a financial impact if content is blocked on Chinese social media platforms, said the report, which was funded by the Australian government.

  • Philippines defence chief says was urged by China to drop review of U.S. pact

    China has opposed a Philippines-led push for a review of its 70-year-old defence treaty with the United States, Manila's defence minister said on Thursday, concerned that it could be seen in Beijing as an effort to contain its rise. The Philippines is keen to amend the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) to make clear the extent to which the United States would protect and defend its ally should it come under attack. At an event to mark the MDT's 70th anniversary, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had been urged by a former Chinese diplomat to back off.

  • Declassified State Department report finds crickets and mass psychology to blame for Havana syndrome

    Crickets and mass psychology may be to blame for symptoms of the mysterious Havana syndrome that has intermittently plagued foreign dignitaries since 2016, according to a recently declassified report.

  • Kim Jong Un's mysterious sister was promoted, cementing her place in North Korea's leadership

    Kim Yo Jong was named to North Korea's State Affairs Commission, which is the country's top policy-making group.

  • Bitcoin is Under Pressure, and the Anticipated $100K by the End of the year Looks Beyond the Reach.

    China’s complete ban of all operations with cryptocurrencies in favor of the digital yuan can create a great opportunity for the West and other countries to take advantage of the current cryptocurrency market. Thus, the US banks are actively introducing derivatives trading, and World’s total hashpower is now relocating to the US.

  • EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

    European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday. EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.

  • Hollywood holds its breath as blockbuster hopefuls like 'No Time to Die' and 'Dune' test the limits of movie-theater recovery

    Hollywood will find out whether the damaged theatrical market can handle so many big-budget releases in such a short time frame.

  • Internet goes down for millions, tech companies scramble as key encryption service expires

    The expiration of a key digital encryption service on Thursday sent major tech companies nationwide scrambling to deal with internet outages that affected millions of online users.