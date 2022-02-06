Is Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Evolent Health Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Evolent Health had US$237.8m of debt in September 2021, down from US$285.2m, one year before. But it also has US$252.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$14.7m net cash.

A Look At Evolent Health's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Evolent Health had liabilities of US$367.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$278.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$252.5m in cash and US$175.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$218.3m.

Given Evolent Health has a market capitalization of US$2.04b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Evolent Health also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Evolent Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Evolent Health reported revenue of US$1.0b, which is a gain of 9.8%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Evolent Health?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Evolent Health had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$67m and booked a US$51m accounting loss. With only US$14.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Evolent Health you should know about.

