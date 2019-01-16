Is Evolis SA’s (EPA:ALTVO) Cash Outlook Optimistic?

Evolis SA (EPA:ALTVO) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of ALTVO’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Check out our latest analysis for Evolis

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Evolis generating enough cash?

Evolis’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Evolis to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Evolis’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Evolis’s yield of 8.24% last year indicates its ability to produce cash at the same rate as the market index, taking into account the company’s size. However, given that the risk for holding single-stock Evolis is higher, this may mean inadequate compensation above and beyond merely investing in the whole market.

ENXTPA:ALTVO Net Worth January 16th 19 More

Does Evolis have a favourable cash flow trend?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at ALTVO’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, expected growth for ALTVO’s operating cash is negative, with operating cash flows expected to decline from its current level of €12m. This is unfavourable to its future outlook, especially if capital expenditure heads the opposite direction. Breaking down operating cash growth into a year-on-year basis, it seems like ALTVO will face a continued decline in growth rates, from 8.3% next year, to -8.7% in the following year.

Next Steps:

Its positive operating cash flow is a good sign of disciplined operational efficiency, leading to a yield in-line to the market portfolio. However, if you factor in the higher risk of holding just Evolis compared to the well-diversified market index, the stock doesn’t seem as appealing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research Evolis to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is ALTVO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALTVO is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Evolis’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



