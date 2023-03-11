Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 8, 2023

David Moatazedi: Thank you, David. The successful results of the fourth quarter of 2022 clearly demonstrate the significant progress we are making to deliver on our long-term strategy to become a leader in the performance beauty market. In 2022, we achieved many important accomplishments that enhanced our position to continue our growth and expand market share. 2022, we grew total revenue of 49%, reaching the top-end of the guidance we introduced in January of that year. For the second year in a row, Jeuveau was the fastest-growing toxin in the aesthetic market, and in 2022, we crossed into a double-digit share position. During the year, we completed enrollment in our Phase II extra-strength study, leading to the release of very encouraging interim data earlier this year.

In 2022, we expanded our international operations beyond Canada and began our expansion into the European region with a successful launch in Great Britain. And importantly, throughout the year, we reduced our use of operating cash as we continue on our path to reaching profitability. All these achievements set the stage for a strong and exciting 2023 where we expect to continue delivering above market growth and generating total net revenue of $180 million to $190 million. This keeps us on track to reach total revenue of $500 million by 2028, a 22% compound annual growth rate. We continue to expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $145 million and $150 million, and remain committed to reaching positive non-GAAP operating income by year-end without the need for any additional capital to fund our current operations.

We will continue expanding our international presence with the launch of Nuceiva in Germany and Austria. We plan to enter additional European countries in 2023, and we are actively planning for a launch in Australia, where we have recently received marketing approval. In addition, we look forward to completing our Phase II extra-strength study and presenting final results in the second half of the year. Now I'll get into some of the details. Our final results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 were unchanged from the preliminary results we shared on January 18. As reported, quarterly revenue grew 26% year-over-year and was up 29% on a quarter-over-quarter or sequential basis. Both metrics are multiples above the estimated industry growth rate and clearly demonstrate that Jeuveau continued to gain market share.

We finished the year with strong momentum with total revenue growing 49% to $149 million and our key metrics reaching new highs. For example, in the fourth quarter, we added 700 new accounts for a total of more than 2,500 new customers in 2022. This brings a total number of new accounts purchasing Jeuveau since launched to more than 9,500. Importantly, the reorder rate among our customers remains above 70%. Aided by the Switch Your Tox promotional campaign we kicked off in the third quarter, enrollment in the Evolus Rewards Consumer Loyalty Program grew more than 75% in 2022 to reach more than a half million members. Our Switch Your Tox program has proven to be effective. We estimate the program added a percentage point to our market share in the back half of the year.

Switch Your Tox was the single biggest driver of our new patient volume during that period, and resulted in greater commitment from our customers, who dedicated higher volumes to their business to Jeuveau and this momentum continues. Looking at the health of the toxin market, underlying U.S. aesthetic market conditions remain strong, and the demand for neurotoxin continues to grow at a healthy rate. Shifting attitudes about health and beauty, broader acceptance of aesthetics and growing consumer purchasing power are continuing to fuel this market expansion. According to a recent McKinsey study, the younger demographic is twice as likely as the older demographic to adopt injectables, which plays to our strengths as a company uniquely focused on a younger consumer with a brand and digital platform designed to appeal specifically to that audience.

In 2023, we expect to grow at least twice as fast the aesthetic neurotoxin market, and we will drive out performance by adding as many as 2,000 new customers, increasing share in the new accounts we added in 2022 and deepening our relationships with our more tenured and established customers. As we approach 10,000 accounts, our penetration is only now approaching one-third of potential U.S. customers. This represents a considerable future opportunity to broaden our reach with our differentiated value-added business model. As customers gain confidence using Jeuveau, they increase their purchasing quantities and unlock greater benefits through our Evolus loyalty program, such as co-branded marketing. These actions aided by our expanding consumer loyalty program and a meaningful contribution from international markets will drive total revenues of $180 million to $190 million in 2023.

Our projected growth this year puts us on a trajectory toward achieving $500 million in sales in 2028 through a combination of a fundamentally strong aesthetic neurotoxin market, continued market share gains in the U.S., and meaningful contribution from international markets. Let me break this down for you. We estimate the U.S. aesthetic neurotoxin market totaled approximately $2.2 billion at the end of 2022, and assuming a historical annual growth rate will grow to approximately $4 billion or roughly double by the end of 2028. If we only maintain pace with the market, that would represent one-third of the growth needed to reach our target. The is to achieve the market share gains, the majority of which is captured in this year's guidance.

Lastly, as we continue to grow our international footprint, we believe sales outside the U.S. will represent the remaining third, which will ultimately comprise 15% to 20% of our total revenue. Overall, we believe this $500 million target is both realistic and achievable, and it's important to note that it assumes no label expansion per Jeuveau and Nuceiva nor any acquisition. Now turning to our international business. We are continuing to gain traction with Nuceiva in Great Britain, which was launched in the fourth quarter of last year. Clinician interest continues to build and we are generating broader awareness through educational sessions led by key opinion leaders. Our brand and entire approach to the aesthetic market is helping us establish a distinctive presence in Europe, and we will use the strategy in Germany and Austria, the second biggest toxin market in that region, where we are just now launching.

The addition of these two countries means we are now able to offer Nuceiva to approximately 40% of the roughly $500 million European market. In 2023, we plan to continue broadening our European presence as part of a phased expansion. In January, we are pleased to report the receipt of regulatory approval to begin selling Nuceiva in Australia, and we are actively planning for a product launch. Australia is one of the largest market opportunities for aesthetic neurotoxins outside the U.S. and our expansion there as well as in Europe, will be a key driver of our sales growth over the next five years. I would now like to turn the call over to Rui, to discuss our Phase II extra-strength results, including some additional data about the control arms.

Rui Avelar: Thank you, David. As recently reported, the Jeuveau extra-strength Phase II study continues to progress and is on track to be completed no later than June of this year. The plan is to then present the topline data at one of the major medical conferences in the second half of 2023. At IMCAS, this past January, the first interim data was released. And at the Dallas Cosmetic, Surgery and Medicine meeting later this week, the data will be presented once again along with the controlled results. As a reminder, the data so far has demonstrated no difference in safety profile between the Jeuveau extra-strength, 20 units of Jeuveau, or 20 units of Botox with 88% of adverse events being rated as mild and no serious adverse events reported.

The time required for a patient to return back to their baseline Glabellar Line Scale score and the duration of at least a one point improvement on that same scale is assessed by the investigator are similar at this time in the study with the Jeuveau 40 unit extra-strength arm demonstrating a duration of 26.1 weeks. In the controls, 20 units of Jeuveau lasted 21.6 weeks, 20 units of Botox, 21.1 weeks, which is in line with previous studies. Global aesthetic improvement was also assessed by the investigators to determine the time it took are subject to return back to their baseline appearance. These results paralleled the Glabellar Line Scale findings. The Jeuveau extra-strength arm lasted 26.3 weeks compared to 21.6 weeks in 20 units Jeuveau, and 21 weeks in the 20 unit Botox arm.

And with that, I'll turn it back to you, David.

David Moatazedi: Thank you, Rui. Overall, these interim results are significant step forward in our strategy to provide a longer duration treatment option with a product that offers a unique precision profile and natural looking results. We believe having the ability to offer the flexibility of either option using the same commercially approved Jeuveau vial, positions Evolus very favorably in its underpenetrated and growing market. Before I turn the call over to Sandra, I'd like to briefly discuss the recent legal matter involving Medytox and our partner Daewoong. As reported on February 10, the Central District Court in Korea ruled in favor of Medytox in a long-standing trade secret dispute with Daewoong. The court's ruling has no impact on our operations, despite an inaccurate article suggesting otherwise.

In fact, as part of our 2021 settlement with Medytox, we resolved all litigation with them and specifically agreed that any pending or future litigation between Medytox and Daewoong would not affect Daewoong's ability to manufacture and export Jeuveau or Nuceiva to Evolus nor our ability to sell it. And with that, Sandra, over to you.

Sandra Beaver: Thank you, David. I would like to start by reiterating just how pleased David and I are with the performance of the Evolus team and the strong finish to 2022. We successfully grew sales well in excess of the market, and at the same time, we carefully managed operating expenses, which came in at $135.7 million and the low-end of our $135 million to $140 million guidance. This also helped us record a steady decrease in our operating cash usage each quarter, putting us on a clear path to achieving profitability in 2023. As a result, we continue to be confident that we have sufficient cash to achieve profitability, and we do not have any expectations of the need for additional capital. Turning to the numbers. As we reported in our pre-announcement, global net revenues for the fourth quarter were $43.6 million, up 26% compared to net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, and up 29% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis.

Included in sales this quarter with $0.7 million of sales to Canada, which are reflected as service revenues on the P&L. Sales into Great Britain, which are included in product revenue were minimal this quarter. Year-over-year sales were driven primarily by higher volumes and a modestly higher average selling price. The pricing environment for neurotoxin products in the U.S. continues to remain strong. As anticipated in our Q3 results, our fourth quarter performance benefited from participation in the Switch Your Tox program with consumer redemptions driving increased demand and enabling recognition of revenues deferred from Q3. This is reflected in the reduction of our accrued revenue contract liability on the balance sheet as compared to Q3.

Our reported gross margin for the fourth quarter was 67.7% and our adjusted gross margin, which excludes the amortization of intangibles, was 69.4%. This sequentially higher margin rate over the third quarter reflects a material decrease in our settlement royalty obligations resulting from the conclusion of the royalty to AbbVie on September 16 and the decrease of the royalty to Medytox to a mid single-digit rate calculated on global net sales. This brings to an end all royalty obligations to AbbVie and lowers our royalty rate to Medytox until it expires in 10 years. In 2023, you should expect our adjusted gross margin rate to be in the range of 68% to 71%. Reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $36.7 million compared to $34.8 million in the third quarter.

This increase was related primarily to greater commercial activities supporting our revenue growth. This quarter SG&A expenses included $2.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation. Our GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $54.3 million compared to $51.8 million in the third quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $35.7 million compared to $33.7 million in the prior quarter. For the full-year, non-GAAP operating expenses were $135.7 million. Our non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter was $5.4 million compared to $13.3 million reported in the third quarter. As a reminder, non-GAAP operating expenses exclude product cost of sale. Both non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP loss from operations exclude stock-based compensation expense, reevaluation of the contingent royalty obligation, depreciation and amortization and IPR&D expense.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the year with $53.9 million in cash compared to $65.6 million at September 30, 2022 for a difference of $12 million. In the fourth quarter, net cash used for operating activities was $8.8 million, which was nearly 50% lower than the amount used in the third quarter, and a continuation of the favorable trends we've seen this year. As a reminder, our final settlement payment of $5 million was paid during the first quarter of 2023, which satisfies our total settlement milestone obligation. In our pre-announcement in January, we committed to reaching profitability in the fourth quarter of 2023, which we define as a positive non-GAAP operating income. I'd like to take a moment to illustrate the progress we made during 2022 that gives us confidence in achieving that profitability goal.

Our GAAP cash flow statement includes several settlement-related activities and other non-operating items that when excluded better represent our cash consumption and clearly indicate a more favorable trend. Our reported use of cash from operations in 2022 was $84.9 million, with 57% of this related to settlement and royalty payments, IPR&D and interest expense. The remaining 43%, which is $36.6 million, demonstrates continued progress towards achieving positive operating cash flows and continued to decrease quarter-over-quarter throughout 2022 from a high of $14.6 million in Q1 to a low of $2.1 million in Q4. We remain confident in our ability to manage our operating expenses during 2023. And as I noted at the beginning of my comment, we continue to expect that our existing cash balance will fund our current operations through cash flow breakeven, eliminating the need for additional capital.

As a reminder, we continue to look at corporate development opportunities to expand our portfolio and leverage the strong infrastructure that we have built. To fund development activities, we have the $50 million tranche available under the Pharmakon line of credit. To provide additional flexibility, we intend to file a shelf registration statement and an ATM along with our Form 10-K by tomorrow morning. These filings are intended to ensure we have the financial capacity to pursue business development opportunities expeditiously as they arrive. There is no intention to utilize these funds or working capital or ongoing business operations given we fully expect our existing cash balance is sufficient to fund our current business to breakeven and beyond.

Before I turn it back over to David, I would like to summarize our 2023 guidance. Total net revenues to be between $180 million and $190 million, over 90% of which will come from sales in the U.S. and the balances from international markets. Our quarterly revenue assumptions assume a return to historical seasonal revenue patterns and adjusted growth margin to be in the range of 68% to 71%, full-year non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $145 million and $150 million, which consists mainly of continued investments in the growth of Jeuveau in the U.S. plus Nuceiva launch expenses internationally and achieving positive non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter. Other modeling assumptions include quarterly interest expense of $2.6 million and a full-year weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 57 million.

Back to you, David.

David Moatazedi: Thank you, Sandra. In closing, we are building a performance beauty company uniquely positioned to enable us to create a modern edgy brand for the younger generation. In just eight quarters since the relaunch, we have made significant strides in building Jeuveau brand awareness to number two in our category among consumers. Through data and training, we've established Jeuveau as the precise neurotoxin among injectors, and we are seeing the benefits of that positioning reflected in our double-digit market share in the category. These achievements give a strong confidence in our ability to outpace underlying market growth by a factor of two in 2023 and to grow our revenues organically to $500 million by 2028. In addition, as we've discussed in the past, we intend to compliment our existing product offering with potential acquisitions to extend and deepen our reach across our core markets, utilizing our unique capabilities and go-to-market strategy.

We have built a strong growth platform from which we can launch additional opportunities and we fully expect to leverage that platform over time. Lastly, thanks to the focus and excellent execution of our team, we've delivered on our guidance, provided a clear view of our path to profitability and set achievable long-term financial goals. With that, we are ready to take questions.

