Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN): Financial Strength Analysis

Small-caps and large-caps are wildly popular among investors; however, mid-cap stocks, such as Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) with a market-capitalization of AU$6.6b, rarely draw their attention. Despite this, the two other categories have lagged behind the risk-adjusted returns of commonly ignored mid-cap stocks. Today we will look at EVN’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into EVN here.

Does EVN produce enough cash relative to debt?

EVN has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from AU$436m to AU$386m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, EVN’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$323m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, EVN has generated cash from operations of AU$714m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 185%, indicating that EVN’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In EVN’s case, it is able to generate 1.85x cash from its debt capital.

Can EVN meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at EVN’s AU$325m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$659m, leading to a 2.02x current account ratio. Generally, for Metals and Mining companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Is EVN’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 17%, EVN’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as EVN is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if EVN’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For EVN, the ratio of 19.85x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving EVN ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

EVN’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure EVN has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Evolution Mining to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

