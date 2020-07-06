Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX:EVN) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 41% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Evolution Mining's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Evolution Mining is:

11% = AU$274m ÷ AU$2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Evolution Mining's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Evolution Mining seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining Evolution Mining's significant 33% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Evolution Mining's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 38% in the same period.

Is Evolution Mining Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Evolution Mining's significant three-year median payout ratio of 51% (where it is retaining only 49% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Evolution Mining has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 60%. Still, forecasts suggest that Evolution Mining's future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.