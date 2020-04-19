Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Evolution Petroleum:

0.14 = US$12m ÷ (US$95m - US$3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Evolution Petroleum has an ROCE of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for Evolution Petroleum

Does Evolution Petroleum Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Evolution Petroleum's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.8% average in the Oil and Gas industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Evolution Petroleum sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Evolution Petroleum's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

AMEX:EPM Past Revenue and Net Income April 19th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like Evolution Petroleum are cyclical businesses. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Evolution Petroleum.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Evolution Petroleum's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Evolution Petroleum has total assets of US$95m and current liabilities of US$3.8m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 4.0% of its total assets. Low current liabilities have only a minimal impact on Evolution Petroleum's ROCE, making its decent returns more credible.