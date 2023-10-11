Evolution Space to build solid rocket motor testing center at NASA Stennis

Mojave, California-based Evolution Space has a new deal with NASA to begin building a solid propulsion center and solid rocket motor testing at the agency’s Stennis Space Center, which will see former facilities repurposed into Evolution’s “Space Propulsion Center.”

Evolution plans on repurposing former facilities that were part of the Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant, which was the first and only ammunition plant built by the Army in the decades after the Korean War. Those buildings were acquired by NASA in 2011. This will be the first time NASA Stennis has hosted solid rocket motor development.

The startup plans on commencing production of its solid rocket motors at the new facilities in the second quarter of next year. The company will also conduct static fire testing of the motors at Stennis’ E-3 Test Complex.

“By partnering with NASA, we are able to rapidly stand up a facility which will add considerable capability to the U.S. solid rocket motor industrial base,” Evolution’s VP of production and development Manny Ballestero said in a statement.

Evolution said in a press release that its growing testing and flight operations in the Gulf region, which are being conducted in partnership with offshore launch platform startup The Spaceport Company. The latter firm hosted four of Evolution’s sounding rocket launches from a floating platform in the Gulf in May.

The company also announced that it closed a bridge round as it continues to raise its Series A. That funding came to $1.2 million, according to Space News.