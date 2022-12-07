A Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) insider increased their holdings by 66% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVLV ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Evolv Technologies Holdings

The Independent Director Kevin Charlton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$182k worth of shares at a price of US$1.84 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$3.60), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Kevin Charlton bought a total of 116.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$2.06. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Evolv Technologies Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 19% of Evolv Technologies Holdings shares, worth about US$97m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Evolv Technologies Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Evolv Technologies Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

