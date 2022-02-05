When Will Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Breakeven?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides AI-based touchless security screening systems. With the latest financial year loss of US$27m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$23m, the US$526m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Evolv Technologies Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Evolv Technologies Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$84m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Evolv Technologies Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 5.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

