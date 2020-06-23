Evolve IP Launches the Work Anywhere Office™ - Fully Integrated Virtual Desktops, Collaboration / Communications and Contact Center

Personal Workspace Allows Employees to Access All of Their Work Technologies From Any Connected Location and Device

WAYNE, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, today announced the general availability of the Work Anywhere Office™ enabling employees to work anywhere, anytime, on any connected device. The Work Anywhere Office is the only platform available that seamlessly integrates desktops, collaboration, communications (phone systems), identity and access management and contact center into a single browser-based solution that runs on any laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone. Services perform identically on the devices employees want to use, delivering on the promise of remote work productivity, the ability to hire the right workers anywhere, while improving employee and device security.

The Work Anywhere Office provides employees with a turnkey, seamless work experience regardless if they are in the office, at home or at the local coffee shop. Employers simply provide permission for the technologies associates need to do their job, and they become accessible at the click of a button. Evolve IP's Work Anywhere Office includes integrated:

Collaboration – Leading collaboration services like Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx Teams.

– Leading collaboration services like Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx Teams. Communications – Enterprise-quality voice services from Cisco integrated with collaboration solutions or delivered as a stand-alone service.

– Enterprise-quality voice services from Cisco integrated with collaboration solutions or delivered as a stand-alone service. Desktop as a Service – A better, less expensive virtual desktop solution, that includes integrated softphone communications.

– A better, less expensive virtual desktop solution, that includes integrated softphone communications. Contact Center – Enable superior customer experience with agents and managers that can work anywhere using Evolve IP's analyst-acclaimed contact center software.

– Enable superior customer experience with agents and managers that can work anywhere using Evolve IP's analyst-acclaimed contact center software. Identity Management – Powerful password management and security capabilities using single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA).

The Evolve IP Work Anywhere Office addresses the fundamental need for organizations to approach remote work strategically both today, and after the current pandemic has resolved. While many organizations have delivered a best effort to deliver one-off services to cover employees during the current crisis, the solutions are typically unintegrated, unsecured, and not compliant. The Evolve IP Work Anywhere Office is designed for businesses that recognize the need to evolve to a long-term, sustainable remote work strategy.



"Evolve IP has been enabling remote work solutions for over a decade and we've deployed purpose-built 'Work Anywhere' solutions for 500,000+ users at some of the world's most-recognizable brands," said Guy Fardone, CEO and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "The new work economy will open up hiring opportunities, change employee expectations and provide opportunities for businesses to become more efficient and control costs. Smart businesses are looking now at ways to evolve with technologies that will help them lead the way and we're excited to provide them with the blueprint and tools to get there."

