Evolving Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $587,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The provider of software services to the wireless, wire-line and cable markets posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $643,000, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $26.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.21. A year ago, they were trading at 68 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVOL

