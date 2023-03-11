Evoqua Water Technologies' (NYSE:AQUA) earnings growth rate lags the 44% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) share price has soared 197% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months.

While the stock has fallen 4.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Evoqua Water Technologies achieved compound earnings per share growth of 5.6% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 44% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth. This optimism is also reflected in the fairly generous P/E ratio of 76.28.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Evoqua Water Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 16% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Evoqua Water Technologies you should know about.

We will like Evoqua Water Technologies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

