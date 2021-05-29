EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at EVRAZ's (LON:EVR) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on EVRAZ is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$8.7b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, EVRAZ has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured EVRAZ's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for EVRAZ.

What Can We Tell From EVRAZ's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at EVRAZ. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 187%. The company is now earning US$0.3 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, EVRAZ appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 20% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 36% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that EVRAZ has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And a remarkable 916% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing EVRAZ, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

