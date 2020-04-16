Are EVRAZ plc’s (LON:EVR) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll look at EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for EVRAZ:

0.25 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$9.8b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, EVRAZ has an ROCE of 25%.

Is EVRAZ's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, EVRAZ's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Metals and Mining industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, EVRAZ's ROCE is currently very good.

In our analysis, EVRAZ's ROCE appears to be 25%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 13%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how EVRAZ's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

LSE:EVR Past Revenue and Net Income April 16th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note EVRAZ could be considered a cyclical business. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for EVRAZ.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect EVRAZ's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

EVRAZ has current liabilities of US$2.3b and total assets of US$9.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On EVRAZ's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making EVRAZ look quite interesting.