Is EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.’s (EBR:EVS) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. (EBR:EVS) with its market cap of €296m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Communications industry, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into EVS here.

Does EVS produce enough cash relative to debt?

EVS has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €16m to €12m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, EVS’s cash and short-term investments stands at €41m for investing into the business. Additionally, EVS has produced cash from operations of €19m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 163%, signalling that EVS’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In EVS’s case, it is able to generate 1.63x cash from its debt capital.

Can EVS pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at EVS’s €28m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €94m, leading to a 3.35x current account ratio. Having said that, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Is EVS’s debt level acceptable?

EVS’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 10%. EVS is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether EVS is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In EVS’s, case, the ratio of 109x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as EVS’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

EVS’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for EVS’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research EVS Broadcast Equipment to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

