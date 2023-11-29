EVs less reliable than conventional cars: Consumer Reports

Electric vehicles are significantly less reliable than cars powered by gas or hybrid vehicles, according to a new survey from Consumer Reports.

The annual car reliability survey by Consumer Reports found EVs are 79 percent more likely to have problems than conventional cars. Consumers reported electric drive motors, charging and EV batteries had the most common issues associated with EVs, according to the survey.

Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, noted that there may be “growing pains” among EVs because they are based on new technology or are being manufactured by new upstart companies, such as Rivian. He said companies “need some time to work out the bugs,” according to the magazine.

While the survey found that electric vehicles are still less reliable than gas-powered vehicles, Consumer Reports recommended Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y for those interested in purchasing an electric car. Steven Elek, who heads the auto data analytics program at Consumer Reports, said Tesla’s components are “generally reliable,” according to the magazine.

However, Elek added that Tesla still struggles with the build quality of its electric cars.

Consumer Reports said hybrid vehicles are the most reliable when compared to electric vehicles, gas-powered vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Hybrid vehicles have 26 percent fewer problems than gas-powered cars, which Consumer Reports said is likely because hybrids have been on the market longer than EVs and are manufactured by companies that produce “reliable vehicles overall,” such as Toyota, Hyundai and Kia.

Plug-in hybrids are more likely to have more issues than gas-powered cars, EVs and hybrid vehicles. The survey said that plug-in hybrids have 146 percent more problems than gas-powered cars.

The Biden administration and Democratic-led states are pushing to have more EVs on the road over the next 10 years. Under new Environmental Protection Agency regulations, 67 percent of new light-duty passenger cars sold in the U.S. could be electric by 2032.

The survey was based on owner responses on more than 330,000 vehicles.

