EVSC board approves leave of absence for Amy Word following July 30 arrest

EVANSVILLE − The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. board on Monday evening approved a leave of absence for board member Amy Word, who was arrested last month.

The vote was 6-0. Word will not be paid during her leave.

Word, who is the owner and manager of Lamasco Bar & Grill and Amy's on Franklin, has pleaded not guilty to one count of “maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances,” a Level 6 felony.

Her arrest came as part of a lengthy investigation of the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force into drug dealing and use at the Lamasco and other West Franklin Street establishments, including Sportsman's Grille & Billiards. Prosecutors have not charged Word with any offense related to the possession of controlled substances.

Police records allege Word is an associate of accused drug dealers, including an alleged "main supplier," and all of whom police say used and sold drugs – including fentanyl-laced cocaine − from her restaurant with her knowledge.

Amy Word

Related:There's no non-military 'leave of absence' in EVSC board bylaws. How is Amy Word getting one?

She agreed to seek a leave of absence after declining a request from board president Chris Kiefer to resign following her felony arrest on July 30.

Word is in the middle of a four-year term, having been elected to her school board seat in 2020. Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. officials have said state law only allows public officials, including school board trustees, to be removed from office for either a felony criminal conviction or for abandonment of office.

The board-approved leave prevents Word from being removed from the position for abandoning her office.

Police:Probe links Word to multiple accused drug dealers; say bar scene contributed to violence

The only state law that specifically addresses leave of absences for elected officials − and EVSC school board policy − applies when someone is called to active military duty.

However, Indiana's "home rule" statute gives the school board authority to approve Word's leave of absence, said Lisa Tanselle, attorney for the Indiana School Boards Association. The law gives school corporations "all the powers needed for the effective operation of the school corporation."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EVSC board approves leave of absence for Amy Word following arrest