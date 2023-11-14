EVSC Board Ratifies Collective Bargaining Agreement
Ford and GM both suffered slight hiccups with UAW member votes on tentative contracts, but the automakers and the union are still cautiously optimistic the ratifications will happen.
In our last roundup, we learned how Google spent $26.3 billion in 2021 making itself the default search engine across platforms and how Google tried to have Chrome preinstalled on iPhones. Over the past couple of weeks, more of the inner workings of Google has come to light, including some of the search engine's most lucrative search queries, what the revenue-share agreements between Google and Android OEMs look like and why Expedia has a bone to pick with Google.
Tesla has added a new section to its Motor Vehicle Order Agreement that's "For Cybertruck Only." It stipulates that buyers cannot resell the vehicle within the first year unless they have written consent from Tesla. Otherwise, they may be sued for $50,000.
Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief executive officer said that new orders are driving up the average sales price of its electric vehicles.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
Expect "Deadpool" and "Gladiator" sequels to resume shooting soon, Oscar campaigning to heat up and A-listers back on late-night couches.
Astra founders Chris Kemp and Adam London have proposed taking the company private, with the two saying they would acquire all the outstanding stock themselves, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. Kemp, who is chairman and CEO, and London, chief technology officer, offered to purchase the outstanding stock at $1.50 a share. The founder pair delivered their proposal to Astra’s board of directors.
Robots will take on human jobs, but not in the way you most fear, said Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter at Yahoo Finance's Invest conference.
SAG-AFTRA says it was able to negotiate "unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI."
Looking to make room for a waiver-wire pickup or two in your fantasy basketball team? Consider cutting one or more of these players.
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
He's the newly minted Sexiest Man Alive at age 57 — but he's been a heartthrob since the 1980s.
Disney's former streaming chief says CEO Bob Iger will weigh all his options in trying to solve the entertainment giant's myriad problems.
Astra has been thrown a critical lifeline in the form of new debt financing, which provides the company with a little more time to find funding to stave off catastrophe. The company said on Monday that it had closed $13.4 million in initial debt financing with JMCM Holdings LLC and Sherpa Venture Funds II, connected to a non-binding term sheet Astra filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission in October. Per that document, Astra said it was working with the investors, including JMCM and Sherpa Venture, to raise $15 to $25 million.
A rebate management platform, Enable today announced that it raised $120 million in a Series D funding round that values the company at $1 billion pre-money. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Insight Partners and Sierra Ventures participated, bringing Enable's total raised to $276 million. Enable, which co-founder and CEO Andrew Butt co-founded in 2016 with Denys Shortt, surfaces B2B rebate deal and incentive data, delivering insights into what’s owed versus collected and the status of customer agreements.
Stellantis brand Ram wants the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which was revealed November 7, to be viewed as a battery electric truck. The Ramcharger does have a 92 kilowatt-hour battery pack with 145 miles of range. It also happens to have a 3.6-liter V6 engine on-board 130 kilowatt generator.
The technology in today’s cars has the ability to collect these kinds of personal information, and the fine print of user agreements describes how manufacturers get you to consent every time you put the keys in the ignition.
The United Autoworkers officially clinched tentative agreements with GM and Stellantis, officially ending a six-week strike that affected the Big Three U.S. automakers and sent nearly 50,000 workers to the picket lines. UAW reached a tentative deal with Ford on October 25. Days later, the UAW reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, the automaker that owns Jeep, Ram and Chrysler.
Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.
United Auto Worker President Shawn Fain’s aggressive tactics and rhetoric proved successful during the six-week strike.