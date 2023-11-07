EVSC cites FERPA for refusal to release 'protected' arrest records. Feds say FERPA doesn't apply.

EVANSVILLE — The EVSC's lawyer is the one who decided the school corporation would refuse to make records relating to arrests of students by its in-house police force publicly available, Superintendent David Smith said Monday.

"We take the advice of our legal counsel," Smith said after Monday's school board meeting.

And that advice — as explained by EVSC attorney Pat Shoulders moments later — is wrong, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the Congressional Research Service and Indiana's public access counselor.

Counselor Luke Britt said last week that if the EVSC's police department arrests any student for an offense that would also be a crime if an adult did the same thing, Indiana law makes clear that it’s public record. That includes the nature of the offense and the circumstances surrounding it; the age and sex of the child who committed it; a description of how the person was apprehended and even, in certain circumstances, the name of the student.

But EVSC and Smith have refused to disclose what the corporation calls “protected” records relating to arrests by its police force.

Smith said Monday that it's "a legal question that we threw to our attorney (Shoulders)."

"And (Public Access Counselor) Luke Britt’s opinion, as I understand it — that’s his opinion," Smith said.

Afterward, Shoulders was asked what he would say to anyone who pointed out that information related to arrests of other local law enforcement agencies — mainly incident reports and probable cause affidavits — are considered public record. Any matter within those reports and affidavits that’s deemed confidential — including information involving victims or, in some cases, juveniles — is redacted and the report is subsequently released.

The Courier & Press has not asked EVSC for the names of students arrested, but the newspaper did file a records request in April seeking all records of arrests made by the EVSC PD over the last two years. The EVSC didn’t fulfill any part of that request until six months later. And when it did, it only sent along four arrests — none of which involved students.

"Student records are protected by federal law, the Federal Education Right to Privacy Act (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA)," EVSC attorney Shoulders said Monday. "That would not pertain to most arrests of people over the age of 18."

Shoulders also stated that, "'arrest' is an ambiguous term as well."

"There are students who are held for a variety of reasons," he said. "‘Arrest’ signifies, 'turned over to the Evansville Police Department' — and whenever that happens, it becomes their record, and they’re available to you. As long as (records are) with us, they’re school records, and I believe they’re protected.”

Law enforcement records are not protected under FERPA, according to U.S. Department of Education guidance.

"'Law enforcement unit records' (i.e., records created by a law enforcement unit at the educational agency or institution, created for a law enforcement purpose, and maintained by the law enforcement unit) are not 'education records' subject to the privacy protections of FERPA," the federal agency states.

"As such, the law enforcement unit may refuse to provide a parent or eligible student with an opportunity to inspect and review law enforcement unit records, and it may disclose law enforcement unit records to third parties without the parent’s or eligible student’s prior written consent."

A 2021 report of the Congressional Research Service (CRS), which serves members of Congress and congressional committees, states that FERPA "does not govern all materials that may contain information about a student."

"The statute exempts certain categories of information from its definition of 'education records' altogether," the CRS report states. "For instance, FERPA’s requirements do not apply to records independently generated by a school’s law enforcement unit for law enforcement purposes."

Britt, Indiana's public access counselor, also said Monday night that FERPA does not apply to law enforcement records.

But Britt believes he understands why EVSC and other school corporations in Indiana may be territorial about records they can argue are FERPA-related.

The answer can be found in other Department of Education guidance: "FERPA applies to educational agencies or institutions that receive funds from programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education," it says.

Britt said school systems often "overapply" FERPA, just as they may sometimes use expansive definitions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to avoid releasing information to the public.

"In my experience at least, not just Evansville but around the state, schools tend to go a little overboard and be overly territorial for the sake of not wanting to run afoul of FERPA provisions," Britt said.

