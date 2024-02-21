EVSC makes clear new policy on 'obscene' materials wasn't its idea

EVANSVILLE — Stressing that they are complying with a new state law and the recommendations of advisers, EVSC school board members Tuesday passed a new policy establishing procedures for challenging allegedly "obscene" library materials.

Voting unanimously, the school board pointed to House Enrolled Act 1447, which took effect on Jan. 1. The new statute requires school districts to review requests by parents, guardians and community members at public meetings and to hear appeals if needed. It requires schools to maintain public catalogs of library materials. No local legislators voted against the bill.

In total, the school board approved three new policies Tuesday which lay out separate, multi-step procedures for challenging curriculum and library materials and making other complaints. The policies replace a similar EVSC policy. Recommendations of review committees could be appealed to the school board in the case of library materials and to the district superintendent in the case of curriculum materials.

More: EVSC responds to new law on allegedly 'obscene' or 'harmful' materials

The new curriculum challenge policy states: "No material in question may be removed solely because it presents ideas that may be unpopular or offensive to some and any action to remove materials shall be accompanied by a statement citing the reasons for the removal."

EVSC officials have consistently made clear that the new school corporation policies are not their idea.

EVSC Chief of Staff Rick Cameron noted Tuesday that the new policies were recommended by the Indiana School Boards Association to comply with HEA 1447.

In a recent video posted to Facebook, EVSC Superintendent David Smith said that the policies are "a result of changes in law brought about by the General Assembly."

On Tuesday, school board member Mike Duckworth said he had recently attended a legislative luncheon at which HEA 1447 was extensively discussed.

"It was overwhelmingly passed (by the Legislature), and I think school districts are doing the right things even though there are folks that are trying to pluck some things out for whatever reason," said Duckworth, who is also chairman of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party. "I just think that this business ought to be school board business and we can take care of it at the local level."

Duckworth did not return a subsequent call from the Courier & Press to talk about his remarks.

How much of an issue are 'obscene' materials in schools?

No members of the public showed up at Tuesday's school board meeting to complain about allegedly obscene or otherwise offensive materials in schools. Has EVSC received many complaints recently about curriculum or library materials?

Jason Woebkenberg, the school corporation's spokesman, drew a blank when asked that question after Tuesday's school board meeting.

"I wouldn’t have that information off the top of my head," Woebkenberg said.

The Arnolt Center for Investigative Journalism and the Indiana Capital Chronicle contacted about 440 school districts and charter schools in the state seeking any complaints or challenges they had received since Jan. 1, 2020.

They got back two from EVSC, resulting in one documented case of a book being removed.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EVSC makes clear new policy on 'obscene' materials wasn't its idea