EVSC passes new budget — and teachers have questions

EVANSVILLE — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. school board on Monday approved a 2024 budget with anticipated funding of slightly more than $282.5 million.

The number may look unfathomable to teachers, though, for whom salary ranges are more to the point. Pending the outcome of looming negotiations with the Evansville Teachers Association, the starting salary for EVSC's educators will be $41,500 annually with a high of $80,500.

Revenues for school budgets come from a mix of state education funding and local property taxes. The education fund pays for salaries, wages and benefits, as well as supplies. The money comes from the state, EVSC says.

The education fund also is where teachers and EVSC typically run into differences.

Anticipated funding for the fund next year is roughly $166.4 million, according to EVSC's budget.

"The budget for that is 98% salaries and benefits, so all of our education fund is on people," said Carl Underwood, EVSC's assistant superintendent of business operations.

EVSC spokesman Jason Woebkenberg said the corporation is "dependent on what the state and Legislature does when they do their new budget for the state of Indiana."

"Unlike a private corporation, we’re not selling goods and services, so we can’t decide to increase prices, like you would in the private sector, to generate more revenue," Woebkenberg said. "There’s no magical way to generate revenue outside of the funding you receive from the state."

Teachers point to other numbers — like the $22 million that the 2024 budget shows being transferred from the education fund to the operations fund.

"Now granted, (school) corporations do this across the state, and it's not uncommon whatsoever," said Shelby Phelps, a 10-year teacher. "What actually are we going to prioritize? Are we going to prioritize teachers? Or are we going to prioritize different programs or different salaries?"

Phelps and ETA accept that such transfers can't be collectively bargained. The transfers do have to be approved by the school board, though.

"(Board members) could pose those questions, to say why are we transferring this much, where’s this money going to be appropriated?" Phelps said. "They don't ask questions."

Bargaining sessions begin after Sept. 15, by state law.

