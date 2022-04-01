EVSC quiet on claim that student took gun to elementary school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A post being widely circulated on social media claims that a Fairlawn Elementary School student brought a gun to school in a backpack Thursday.

The woman who made the post said her son attended the school. The post says school officials did not notify parents since the gun was unloaded and so was determined not to be a direct threat to anybody.

"We only heard this through the grapevine," her post said.

A juvenile was transported from Fairlawn at 9:53 a.m. Thursday, according to Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation spokesman Jason Woebkenberg did not return Courier & Press messages seeking information.

The Courier & Press has also reached out to the author of the post.

