EVSC: Reitz student may have helped intruder get access to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Reitz High School student may have helped an intruder gain entry to the building, according to the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp.

A teenager who was not a student at the school was taken into custody inside the West Side high school on Wednesday.

"It appears a current student may have been involved with providing access to the teenaged intruder. If that turns out to be the case, the current student will face serious school and legal consequences," said Jason Woebkenberg, EVSC spokesman.

Visitors at EVSC high schools are required to announce themselves through a buzzer and intercom system before being admitted into a secure foyer area. Visitors must pass through additional locked doors to enter the main building.

Because the teenager in custody is a Posey County resident, the case will be referred to that county's prosecutor's office to decide if formal charges should be filed, said Leah Alvey, case intake supervisor for Vanderburgh County Juvenile Court.

The youth will appear in Vanderburgh juvenile court for an initial hearing on Friday, Alvey said, and it will likely be recommended that he stay in cuat the Youth Care Center in Evansville.

The teen was detained after being noticed by Reitz students, according to the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

A message from the school corporation sent to Reitz parents Wednesday afternoon said a teenager was taken into custody by an EVSC police department officer. The EVSC operates its own police force.

Two pocket knives were found on the individual, who handed them over without incident, the EVSC told Reitz parents in a followup text message more than an hour later.

"No threats were made at any time and he handed them over to officers without incident," the text said.

The EVSC said the individual had been expelled from a school in another county. A Vanderburgh County Juvenile Court official said Thursday that the teen in custody was a Posey County resident.

The teen has been referred to Vanderburgh Juvenile Court for an initial hearing Friday and was being detained at the Youth Care Center in Evansville. The matter will then be referred to the Posey County Prosecutor's Office where any formal charges will be filed, said Leah Alvey, case intake supervisor for Juvenile Court.

According to the EVSC: "Students reported an unknown teenager in the building apparently attempting to blend in as a student. The individual was walked to the office and the EVSC school resource officer placed him into custody without incident. Upon further investigation it was discovered the individual was expelled from a school district in a nearby county."

Police will continue investigating the situation, and the individual will be prosecuted, according to the EVSC.

Sgt. Anna Gray, public information officer for the Evansville Police Department, said city police did not have any information about the incident. She said dispatchers were notified at 12:24 p.m. about an incident at the school. There was no record of a response.

