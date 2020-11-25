eVTOL Aircraft Market Size USD 87640 Million By 2026 At CAGR 11.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The eVTOL Market is segmented by Type - Fully Electric eVTOL Aircraft, Hybrid eVTOL Aircraft, by Application - Civil, Military, regions & key players. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the transportation & Logistics Category.

The global eVTOL Aircraft market size is projected to reach USD 87640 million by 2026, from USD 46710 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2026.

The eVTOL aircraft offer various advantages to users such as flexibility, convenience, reduced air pollution, and fast travel.

Major factors driving the growth of eVTOL aircraft market size are the need to improve operational efficiency, minimize human interference for intercity and intracity transportation using eVTOLs, and increase in investment activities worldwide.

This report focuses on eVTOL Aircraft volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall eVTOL Aircraft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

TRENDS IN FUNDING THE eVTOL AIRCRAFT MARKET SIZE

The eVTOL aircraft market size is expected to grow due to the increasing use of eVTOL in medical emergencies. Moreover, the eruption of disease outbreaks worldwide, along with the growing acceptance of electric VTOL Emergency Medical Services (EMS) aircraft, is one of the important factors for the growth of eVTOL aircraft market size.

Due to technological expansion and greater investment in R&D by top players in the industry, the global eVTOL aircraft market size is expected to grow rapidly. In addition, major suppliers of eVTOL aircraft provide communication solutions for more reliable and improved customer experiences.

eVTOL AIRCRAFT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the North American eVTOL aircraft market is projected to witness the highest growth. Increased investments by leading eVTOL and drone manufacturers to develop urban air mobility for commercial applications can be attributed to the market growth in this region. Furthermore, the ever-increasing trend of automation and globalization is accelerating the growth of eVTOL Aircraft Market size in Asia Pacific countries.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China is expected to be the most dominating market in the Asia-pacific region, and Singapore is expected to see the highest growth rate in this area during the 2025-2035 period.

Based on type, the Fully Electric eVTOL Aircraft segment is projected to hold the largest eVTOL market share during the forecast period. This segment's growth can be attributed to the production of various eVTOL aircraft by prominent market players. These aircraft are in the flight-testing stage and are planned to be marketed by 2025. This commercialization will enable companies to generate a huge number of taxi service provider contracts and partnerships from 2025 onwards.

GLOBAL eVTOL AIRCRAFT MARKET SEGMENTATION

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE

  • Fully Electric eVTOL Aircraft

  • Hybrid eVTOL Aircraft

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

  • Civil

  • Military

MARKET SEGMENT BY KEY PLAYERS

The Key players in the market include Airbus, Lilium, Bell Helicopter, Aurora Flight Sciences, Embraer, Ehang, Volocopter, Workhorse Group, Pipistrel, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Karem Aircraft, Lift Aircraft, etc.

SIMILAR REPORTS

  • This report focuses on the global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

  • The Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market size was 660 Million USD in 2018 and is expected growth of CAGR of 15.31% in 2019-2025. Major factors driving the growth of Urban Air Mobility market size are advancements in the manufacturing capability and the increasing trend of automation and globalization. Europe's urban air mobility market is expected to rise at the highest rate. Countries in this area are investing heavily in the production and procurement of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial operations.

  • The report focuses on the Global Aerial Ridesharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The report is segmented by Type: eVTOL, Helicopter, Others, Application - Point To Point (P2P), Business To Business (B2B), Business To Consumer (B2C), Region: Global, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

  • The report focuses on the Global Air Taxi market status, future forecast growth opportunity, key market and key players. Product type - Air Taxi, Product-Type: Passenger Capacity One, Passenger Capacity Two, Passenger Capacity Three, Passenger Capacity Four, Passenger Capacity More than Four, Application - Individual, Group, Region: Global, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

  • The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size is projected to reach USD 29,120 Million by 2026, from USD 17570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026. The report provides detailed segments based on product type - Small UAV, Tactical UAV, Strategic UAV, Special Purpose UAV and applications - Military Application, Civil & Commercial, Homeland Security to better understand each segment that influences the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market growth.

