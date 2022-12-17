Ewa Beach murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting

Dec. 17—A 34-year-old Ewa Beach man pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of a resident manager at the Palm Villas townhouse complex where both men resided.

Patrick Tuputala, who was indicted Dec. 7, was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Christine Kuriyama, who confirmed his bail at $1 million. The judge set his trial for Feb. 13 before Judge Rowena Somerville.

Witnesses reported seeing resident manager Phillip Huth, 57, on his golf cart and Tuputala in his vehicle at about 8 :30 a.m. Dec. 1 when Tuputala got out of his vehicle, appeared upset and exchanged words with Huth. Shortly thereafter, three gunshots were heard, Tuputala's vehicle was gone and Huth, who had sustained a gunshot wound, was found on the ground, according to court records.

Tuputala reportedly called his girlfriend and told her he had shot Huth. The woman told police she thought he was joking, and that Tuputala had been contending with anxiety and depression in recent months. Tuputala surrendered to state sheriff's deputies several hours after the shooting at a location near the airport.