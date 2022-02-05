Ewing man sentenced to eight years for following Jackson woman home, slashing her face

A Ewing man who followed a woman to her Jackson home, slashed her in the face and threatened a second woman with a knife last spring was sentenced to eight years in state prison Feb. 4, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Michael Mahan, 38, who also fled from police in his car before hitting two other vehicles, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to eluding, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated, according to the Prosecutor's Office. He was sentenced by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins.

Judge Collins also suspended Mahan’s driver's license for seven months.

Jackson police responded to a report of a stabbing on Maria Street on May 8 and found a woman with a large cut across her face, officials said.

Police then learned that Mahan followed the woman home, held a knife to her neck and punched her in the face while the knife was in his hand before fleeing in his car, according to authorities.

Officers spotted Mahan’s car traveling on Toms River Road and tried to stop him, but he sped away, officials said.

Mahan hit a vehicle while turning onto West Veterans Highway, where he continued to travel at a high speed before striking a second vehicle and forcing it off the road, authorities said.

He was arrested after his car became disabled about 500 feet ahead of the location where he hit the second vehicle, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Mahan was taken to a local hospital to give blood sample, which found that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.14%, officials said. The legal limit is 0.08%. He was brought to Ocean County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the two vehicles struck by Mahan were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

