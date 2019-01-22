Ework Group AB (publ) (STO:EWRK) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll evaluate Ework Group AB (publ) (STO:EWRK) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ework Group:

0.81 = kr106m ÷ (kr2.9b – kr2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Ework Group has an ROCE of 81%.

Does Ework Group Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Ework Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 24% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Ework Group’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Our data shows that Ework Group currently has an ROCE of 81%, compared to its ROCE of 56% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Ework Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ework Group’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ework Group has total assets of kr2.9b and current liabilities of kr2.7b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 96% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Ework Group’s returns are still very good.