Ex-911 operator accused of sharing data from crime database

A former emergency operator has been arrested and is accused of sharing law enforcement information with a motorcycle club, authorities said.

The former Cherokee County E911 operator was arrested after a state investigation, WYFF-TV reported.

The 31-year-old suspect is charged with disclosing confidential public records for gain, said Renée Wunderlich of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Wunderlich says the former operator accessed and gave out information from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to members of the Black Jacks Motorcycle Club.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

