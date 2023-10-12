Ex accuses Miles Bridges of smashing car window with pool table balls, court filing says

A criminal summons issued this week against Hornets forward Miles Bridges includes an allegation that he smashed his ex’s car windshield and violated a domestic protective order.

Mecklenburg County court records show the alleged incident happened in Charlotte when Bridges and the woman met for a child custody exchange. In May, the records show, a protective order had been issued by a judge in California.

The new summons charges the 25-year-old Bridges with misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property and a domestic protective order violation.

The court document providing details on the summons lists the offense date as “on or about” Oct. 10, 2023. On Tuesday, however, Bridges was in Miami with the team.

Part of the summons says the woman accuses Bridges of throwing pool table balls at her vehicle while the children were in the car. She says he threatened her, saying that if she called police he would withhold child support money, according to the court summons. Bridges also allowed his current girlfriend to “yell, scream and kick the victim’s car” while children were inside, the summons alleges.

Bridges has been summoned to appear in criminal court in Charlotte on Nov. 13.

Deputies in Charlotte still have an unserved warrant from January against Bridges, according to the Associated Press, citing the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, the team remained tight-lipped about the situation, issuing only the following statement:

“We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information.”

In November, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony count of injuring a child’s parent in exchange. He was sentenced to three years of probation and no jail time for the offenses stemming from a 2022 alleged assault.

Days after the alleged assault, the victim posted photos on her Instagram showing injuries to her face, CNN reported. The photos have since been deleted. His ex also shared what appeared to be a discharge document from a hospital, indicating that she was an “adult victim of physical abuse by a male partner,” CNN reported last year. Her injuries included a closed fracture of her nasal bone, a rib contusion, multiple bruises and a neck muscle strain, the document showed.

In April, the NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games for the domestic violence charges, and deemed he had served 20 games last season, leaving him out for the Hornets’ initial games of 2023-24.

Although he’s ineligible to play in the preseason, Bridges traveled with the Hornets on their two-game road trip to Miami and Washington, D.C. He’s allowed to accompany the team trips, and can practice and participate in the Hornets’ game day shootarounds. But he can’t be at the arena within two hours of tipoff.

He will likely make his return to game action when the Hornets host the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s inaugural play-in tournament on Nov. 17 at Spectrum Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.