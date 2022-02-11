Ex-Air Force staff sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — A former Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality.

Steven Carrillo, 33, changed his plea to guilty to a federal murder charge in the killing of David Patrick Underwood and to the attempted murder of Underwood’s colleague after federal prosecutors last month agreed not to seek the death penalty.

The men were shot on May 29, 2020, while they stood in a guard shack in front of a federal building in Oakland.

At the time of his arrest, Carrillo was the leader of a team of highly trained Air Mobility Command security forces.

According to information released by the Air Force Personnel Center in June 2020, Carrillo was assigned to the 60th Security Forces Squadron at Travis Air Force Base in California, where he served as a Phoenix Raven team leader.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit in federal court, Carrillo read from a plea agreement, admitting to posting messages on Facebook a day before the shooting asking anyone if they were “down to boo” and saying he was ready to act and not just talk. He also admitted firing 19 rounds from a homemade AR-15 rifle.

“I aligned myself with the anti-government movement and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers in particular,” Carrillo said.

Prosecutors on Jan. 31 said they would not seek the death penalty, but U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Friday she is not convinced that she will accept the plea agreement between prosecutors and defense lawyers calling for a 41-year prison sentence.

“I cannot accept a plea unless there was a sufficient independent factual basis for the plea,” she said.

In an eight-day span, Air Force Sgt. Steven Carillo allegedly killed a federal security officer and wounded his partner outside a U.S. courthouse and ambushed and killed a California sheriff’s deputy and injured four other officers, federal authorities say. (Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office via AP)

Carillo is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3 but Gonzalez Rogers warned that she could reject the plea agreement if she doesn’t feel prosecutors and defense lawyers do enough to justify the sentence.

If she does, Carillo would go to trial and his admissions in court could be used against him, Gonzalez Rogers said.

Prosecutors have said Carrillo, of Santa Cruz, had ties to the “boogaloo” movement — an ideology embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The group started in alt-right culture on the internet with the belief that there is an impending U.S. civil war, according to experts.

Authorities accused Carrillo of fatally shooting Underwood after spraying a guard shack he was in with bullets from a white van.

Underwood’s sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, called Carillo a “domestic terrorist” during Friday’s hearing.

“Cowards like you fear true bravery,” she said, crying.

Prosecutors said Robert Alvin Justus Jr., of Millbrae, drove the van and faces federal charges of murder and attempted murder in the case.

The pair is accused of driving to Oakland and taking advantage of the distraction afforded by people marching through the city’s downtown to protest George Floyd’s killing by a police officer in Minneapolis.

A week after the shooting in Oakland, Carrillo allegedly ambushed sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County who were responding to a report of a van containing firearms and bomb-making materials. Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was killed and several other law enforcement officials were wounded, according to authorities and court records.

Prosecutors in Santa Cruz charged Carrillo with a slew of felonies, including murder and attempted murder in connection to that killing.

Carrillo pleaded not guilty to Gutzwiller’s killing.

Air Force Times staff contributed to this report.

