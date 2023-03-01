Ex-Airmont trustee pleads guilty to weapons charge, faces county jail or federal prison

NEW CITY - Former Airmont Trustee Brian Downey pleaded guilty Tuesday to six weapons possession charges in a plea deal that carries a potential sentence of two years in the county jail.

Downey's jail sentence could run concurrently with his federal conviction, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said in a release. Downey pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of federal badges and identification cards. He faces 18 to 24 months in federal prison.

Downey's county sentencing is scheduled for June 27, while his federal sentencing in White Plains is June 1, when U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Seibel will decide his sentence.

His attorney, Andrew Quinn of White Plains, declined to comment.

Downey's federal conviction forced his removal from the Airmont Board of Trustees, where he once served as deputy mayor. Downey, a part-time court attendant and suspended Ramapo building inspector, won election to a four-year term in March 2019.

Months after a federal-local raid on his house and seizure of weapons in September 2021, a grand jury indicted Downey in December 2021 on 120 felony counts:• 1 count of first-degree criminal possession of a weapon• 12 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon• 19 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon• 85 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon• 3 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Downey pleaded guilty Tuesday to six felony counts before County Court Judge Larry Schwartz. He admitted to two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: silencers, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The District Attorney's Office's release said Downey admitted possessing a Colt Carbine semi-automatic rifle and an Aero Precision semi-automatic rifle; Surefire LLC and an Advanced Aramet Coro M4-2000 silencers; and two large-capacity feeding devices: Magpul magazines that could hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

District Attorney Thomas Walsh has made illegal firearms a priority.

“Investigators from my office and many other law enforcement agencies were able to see this investigation through to a guilty plea," Walsh said. "I commend them for their dedication and hard work, striving to keep Rockland a safe community."

How federal, district attorney's office agents arrested Downey

Gun suppression devices

Detectives of the Rockland District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations Task Force executed a search warrant at Downey's Airmont home on Sept. 2, 2021.

The raid was sparked by information that Downey received a mailed package containing a firearm silencer. The United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted the package that had been disguised as a motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe, authorities said.

During the raid on his house, investigators removed what they called an arsenal of weapons.

They seized 12 firearm silencers, 19 assault rifles, and in excess of 85 high-capacity magazines in Downey's basement. They also found numerous false federal law enforcement credentials; two false New York State Court Officer Shields; and a New York State Court Officer identification card.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office said it seized these guns from the home of Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey

In federal court, Downey admitted to receiving and possessing a PA-15 rifle that had been modified and had not been registered to him in the National Firearms Registry, according to a document filed with the U.S. District Court in White Plains. The details involving the criminal charges are contained in a 10-page federal complaint dated Sept. 3, 2021.

His attorney, Andrew Quinn, had been negotiating for months with federal prosecutors to avoid a grand jury presentation and a trial.

Downey, found with an arsenal of rifles and numerous fraudulent law enforcement badges, acknowledged to federal agents that he lacked the legal registration for several weapons found during a raid on his house, according to a federal criminal complaint. He illegally modified one weapon from a wrist grip to a shoulder grip.

The complaint states Downey told the agents he believed he was permitted to modify short-barrel rifles. His reasoning was he was a peace officer, according to the complaint.

Downey, a part-time court attendant licensed to carry a gun, also stated he understood short-barreled rifles cannot be legally possessed without specific authorization, the document states.

