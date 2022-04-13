Ex-Ald. Daniel Solis set for first court appearance after turn as government mole

More than three years after his turn as a government mole ended, former Ald. Daniel Solis is finally set to answer to bribery allegations in court Wednesday — virtually, at least.

Solis, the former 25th Ward alderman who wore an undercover wire to help build cases against Ald. Edward Burke and ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan, is scheduled to be arraigned on a bribery count filed last week as part of his unpresented deal with prosecutors.

The telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood is just a formality. While Solis is expected to enter a not guilty plea, in actuality, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the case against him in three years as long as he continues to cooperate in the ongoing investigations.

The hearing will mark the first time — and likely the last — Solis he will ever be required to appear in court other than to testify or see his case officially dropped.

How long that will take is an open question. Burke, who has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges, still has no trial date nearly three years after he was indicted. Madigan, meanwhile, was charged only last month in a separate racketeering case that could take several years to go to trial.

The deferred prosecution deal was signed by Solis on the day after Christmas 2018 and kept secret for nearly 3 1/2 years before the U.S. attorney’s office on Tuesday finally put it on the record.

The bare-bones, one-count criminal information alleged Solis corruptly solicited campaign donations from an unidentified real estate developer in exchange for zoning changes in 2015, when Solis was head of the City Council Zoning Committee.

A statement of facts, which Solis admitted to as part of the deal, linked the scheme to $15,000 in campaign donations to the Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group, a developer backed by Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf that was seeking Solis’ help with zoning on a project to put a residential building on the former Carmichael’s Chicago steakhouse.

Story continues

Unbeknown to Solis at the time, the FBI was listening in on his phone calls, and agents recorded a July 2015 conversation where one of the alderman’s aides warned about the optics of hitting up the group’s top executive, Tom Meador, for campaign donations so soon in advance of approving their zoning change.

Solis disregarded the advice, telling the aide that Meador and his associates should be able to structure it so it would not look suspicious, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed in 2019.

“They should be smart enough to figure out how they can give me a contribution, you know, not necessarily connecting with them, so I’m just gonna tell them,” Solis allegedly said on the wiretapped call.

“Yeah, absolutely, I’m sure,” the unidentified aide replied, according to the affidavit. “He’s got like 25 LLCs.”

On Aug. 26, 2015, two other executives from Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group — Al Lieberman and Robert Judelson — each donated $5,000 to Solis’ campaign fund, according to details contained in the deferred prosecution agreement and state election board records.

Two days later, Solis asked one of the developer’s representatives if they were going to his annual fundraiser in September 2015, which the representative confirmed, according to Solis’ agreement with prosecutors.

Solis chaired the Zoning Committee meeting on Sept. 21, 2015, where Developer A’s zoning change was recommended. On that same day, a third executive from the company donated another $5,000 to Solis’ 25th Ward fund, the agreement stated.

The change was passed by the full City Council three days later, with Solis voting in favor of the project, the agreement stated.

No one else has been charged as part of the alleged bribery scheme.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com