Ex-Ald. Ed Burke corruption trial to resume with opening statements from defense, start of prosecution case

Federal prosecutors are expected to begin presenting their witnesses to the jury Friday in the corruption trial of former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke, a man they labeled in opening statements as a two-faced bribe-taker and extortionist.

Among the first witnesses expected to take the stand is an expert who will give the jury a crash course on City Hall politics, including how wards are traditionally treated as mini-fiefdoms for aldermen and how Burke, as Finance Committee chairman, held vast power over city affairs.

But first, the jury of nine women and three men will hear the rest of opening statements by Burke’s lawyer, who on Thursday said the landmark trial is essentially “a bribery case without bribes and an extortion case without extortion.”

Burke, 79, who left the City Council in May, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Burke’s longtime ward aide, Peter Andrews Jr., 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

The third defendant, Lake Forest real estate developer Charles Cui, 52, is charged with one count of federal program bribery, three counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

The son of a Democratic ward boss and alderman, Burke served more than 50 years on the City Council and allegedly ran the Finance Committee like his own personal fiefdom before his office was dramatically raided by the FBI in November 2018.

Opening statements in his trial, one of the biggest public corruption cases to hit the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in years, began after four days of jury selection and a weeklong COVID-related delay. The trial before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall is expected to last up to six weeks.

In his opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Chapman said that even as a heavyweight politician constantly in the Chicago spotlight, Burke lived a double life, using his position at the “very potent intersection of opportunity and power” to try to win business for his private law firm and get other things he wanted.

Displaying a photo of the entrance to Burke’s longtime third-floor City Hall office suite, Chapman said the veil over Burke’s corruption was only pierced when prosecutors were able to secure the cooperation of his colleague, then-Ald. Daniel Solis, in 2016, leading to dozens of wiretapped calls and recorded meetings that will lay out Burke’s illegal schemes in real time.

“You at this trial are going to get to go behind those office doors, and see, and most importantly hear, how Ed Burke offered to sell his official position with the city of Chicago in exchange for law firm business,” Chapman said.

The defense, meanwhile, called the allegations a “story” unrooted in fact. In his opening statement, Burke attorney Chris Gair painted Burke as a zealous public servant, a proud lawyer and enthusiastic Chicagoan who made all those phone calls simply to help people.

“Mr. Burke never asked for anything from anyone in this case. Not for money, not for legal business, not for anything — never,” Gair said, claiming Burke saw “not one dime” from the alleged schemes.

Walking over to Burke, who was seated at the defense table in a dark suit and blue plaid pocket square, Gair put his hands on the former alderman’s shoulders as he described him as an upstanding family man.

Gair then turned his sights on Solis, putting up the former 25th Ward alderman’s photo in court and calling it “Exhibit A in the world of people who are corrupt and untruthful.”

Gair also hammered on what he said were the “pack of lies” Solis fed to Burke over the months of his secret cooperation, dangling the false prospect of law business in an effort to get Burke to bite. “He did it for two years with one object in mind: keep himself from going to prison, save his skin” Gair said. “And it worked.”

Prosecutors have opted not to put Solis on the witness stand. While the defense has promised to call him as their own witness, Gair did not mention it to the jury in his opening remarks Thursday.

