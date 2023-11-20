Ex-Ald. Ed Burke corruption trial to resume with testimony about alleged Field Museum shakedown

The historic corruption trial of former Chicago Ald. Edward Burke is set to resume Monday with testimony about Burke’s alleged threats to block a fee increase for the Field Museum because its leadership ignored his internship recommendation.

Before breaking for the week on Friday, jurors had just listened to the first wiretapped recording in the trial: A November 2017 call between Burke and an unidentified man who informed the alderman that the son of former Ald. Terry Gabinski, one of Burke’s oldest friends, had failed to completely fill out his Chicago Police Department application.

That call came two months after Burke had allegedly dressed down two Field Museum officials after the internship application for Gabinski’s daughter had fallen through the cracks, despite Burke’s endorsement.

Prosecutors alleged Burke was so angered that he threatened to use his clout to intervene in the museum’s fee increase proposal, even though it’s under the jurisdiction of the Parks Department.

Before getting into the recordings, prosecutors on Friday called FBI Special Agent Jennifer Avila to establish how far back Burke and Gabinski’s friendship goes. The jury was shown city records showing both men were sworn in as aldermen on the same day: March 11, 1969.

Burke, 79, who left the City Council in May, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Burke’s longtime ward aide, Peter Andrews Jr., 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

The third defendant, Lake Forest real estate developer Charles Cui, 52, is charged with one count of federal program bribery, three counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

Earlier Friday, jurors got a crash course in the intricacies of City Hall, a seminar that a prosecution expert labeled the “Schoolhouse Rock” of Chicago politics.

As the first witness in the case, Elmhurst University political science professor Constance Mixon was tasked with bringing the jury, which includes many people from far-flung suburbs, into the nitty-gritty world that Burke dominated for decades, from the history and makeup of the Chicago City Council to the parliamentary procedures and balances of power that go with it.

Mixon was pressed on topics ranging from “How a Proposal Becomes an Ordinance” to Chicago’s unique setup where aldermen act as “mini-mayors” with broad discretion over what goes on in their wards.

But the crux of her testimony was to give the jury a sense of just how powerful Burke was. She said that with 54 years of service, Not only was he the longest-serving member of the body, with 54 years of service, she said, but he also chaired the Finance Committee, which had a more than $2 million budget and influence over virtually every aspect of city business.

“As mayors came and went, Ald. Burke was the one constant on the City Council,” Mixon testified.

