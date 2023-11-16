Ex-Ald. Ed Burke corruption trial: Evidence seen and heard by the jury

Former Chicago Ald. Edward Burke is finally getting his day in court.

The son of a Democratic ward boss and 14th Ward alderman, the younger Burke grew up in a home steeped in Chicago’s particular street-level realpolitik: Smooth over potholes, fix up friends with patronage jobs, and make sure everyone who benefited knew how to vote — and for whom to vote.

Along the way, he’d earn infamy in the 1980s for trying to thwart every move of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor, during “Council Wars,” pave the way for his wife to become chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, run the council’s Finance Committee like his own personal fiefdom and oversee an eponymous law firm that constantly put him into ethically questionable positions.

While Burke stood out among his aldermanic colleagues during his 54 years on the council, he now stands alongside dozens of them as another former alderman facing a federal public corruption trial. The Chicago machine he grew up with and worked to his advantage has atrophied.

Burke is charged with 14 counts, including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.

At the heart of the indictment are more than 100 secretly recorded meetings and phone calls prosecutors plan to play. As evidence is introduced, it will be shared below throughout the trial. Check back daily for the latest. Read the latest reporting on the trial here.

The following 163-page document is the FBI’s affidavit for a search warrant tied in the investigation of Burke. The document contains transcriptions of conversations Burke had regarding some of the entities that figure into the indictment, including the redevelopment of the Old Post Office.

Portions of the document were redacted by officials.