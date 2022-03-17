Ex-Ald. Ricardo Munoz to be sentenced today for spending campaign cash on tuition, trips, and sports tickets

Former Chicago Ald. Ricardo Muñoz is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for stealing money from his campaign fund and spending it on school tuition, trips, sporting events and other personal items.

Muñoz, 56, the longtime 22nd Ward alderman who retired in 2019, pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and money laundering.

His sentencing, which is scheduled to proceed in-person before U.S. District Judge John Kness, was originally scheduled for January but was scuttled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Muñoz admitted in a plea agreement he stole from a political action committee formed by the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus, where he served as chairman and performed the duties of its treasurer. Prosecutors accused him of moving funds from the CPRC into another fund he controlled, Citizens for Muñoz, and then into his personal checking account.

Among the personal items purchased with the funds were $169 for tickets to a Los Angeles Kings hockey game, $265 for a room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in LA and another $160 spent on items at Lover’s Lane in West Dundee.

He also bought jewelry, cuff links, women’s clothing, three Apple iPhones and accessories, aerial sightseeing trips and sky diving excursions, according to the indictment. Muñoz also transferred $16,000 to pay college tuition for an unidentified person, according to the charges.

He tried to hide the fraud by lying to the Illinois State Board of Elections and staff members and contractors about the legitimacy of the expenditures and by cutting off others’ access to the CPRC fund to conceal the low balances, the indictment said.

Muñoz told other caucus members that there was substantially more money in the CPRC fund, prosecutors said. “Bottom line. Progressive Caucus has 11K,” Muñoz said in a chat message, according to the indictment.

But prosecutors said there was less than $100 in the fund at that time.

Muñoz’s attorney, Richard Kling, has argued that prison would serve little purpose, in part because the parade of Illinois elected officials who have served time before him has done nothing to curb political corruption.

In a clear reference to the conviction of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Kling also said that Muñoz’s crimes did not “rise (or sink) to the level of trying to buy a Senate seat, or bribe officials to get lucrative contracts, or shake down hospitals in order to get campaign contributions.”

But in asking for prison time, prosecutors wrote that the state’s sordid history only showed that Muñoz “knew better than to spend money entrusted to him by virtue of his position as an elected official.”

“(Munoz) was well aware of the list of infamous politicians preceding him who ran afoul of the law for disobeying their oath as public servants to line their own pockets,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Morris Pasqual and Jared Hasten wrote in a court filing in January. “Unfortunately, what was past for other elected officials was prologue for (Munoz).”

To bolster that argument, prosecutors cited a text Muñoz sent to an acquaintance describing advice he’d received from a wise political veteran — advice that had stuck with Munoz through the years.

“Young man, U seem smart but be careful in this business,” the benefactor advised, according to the text. “...Pick ur 10 friends and make them millionaires and they will take care of u legally.”

Though prosecutors did not identify the mentor in the filing, sources told the Tribune it was former Cook County Commissioner Joseph Mario Moreno, one of Munoz’s political mentors, who was sentenced in 2014 to 11 years in prison for various corrupt schemes.

Muñoz became an alderman in 1993 when he was appointed by former then-Mayor Richard M. Daley. At the time, he was the youngest member of the City Council. He charted an independent course as an alderman, at times defying the now-disgraced and defunct Hispanic Democratic Organization that was one of Daley’s strongest backers.

Muñoz is one of four current or former aldermen with a pending criminal cases at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

Last month, then-11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was convicted by a jury of filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans and other payments he’d received from a failed Bridgeport bank. Thompson, who resigned the day after his conviction, is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Ald. Carrie Austin of the 34th Ward was indicted in July 2021 on federal bribery charges and is awaiting trial. And Ald. Edward Burke, 14th, is currently awaiting trial after he was indicted in 2019 on federal racketeering charges.

