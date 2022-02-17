Ex-Angels staffer Eric Kay found guilty of providing drugs that killed Tyler Skaggs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tyler SkaggsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Eric Kay is facing 20 years in prison and a million-dollar fine after a jury found Thursday that he supplied the drugs that killed Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.
The jury convicted Kay on drug distribution and conspiracy charges, finding that he gave Skaggs the fentanyl that ultimately killed him.
This is a developing story, check back for details.