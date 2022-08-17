Ex-Apple worker Sam Sung auctions business card from his first Apple store

Former Apple employee Sam Sung is auctioning another business card, this time from the first Apple store he ever worked at.

Sung, who worked at Apple from 2010 to 2013, rose to online fame in 2012 after a customer found his name to be ironic and posted his business card online. At the time, he was working at the Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver.

Sung auctioned that card in 2014 and raised more than $2,500 for The Children’s Wish Foundation in British Columbia and Yukon, a nonprofit that helps children with serious medical conditions. The organization merged with Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2019 to become Make-A-Wish Canada.

Before working at Pacific Centre, Sung was first employed at Apple Buchanan Street in Glasgow, Scotland. The store was renamed Apple Glasgow in 2020.

Sung, who lives in Vancouver, is originally from Glasgow. He had no clue that the business card from the Buchanan Street store still existed until recently, when a family member found it and mailed it to him.

He’s decided to put it up for another auction. This time, proceeds will go to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver, which provides “a safe, non-judgmental environment for self-identifying women from all walks of life” and who live and/or work in the Downtown Eastside.

Sung has framed the business card along with an Apple T-shirt and his former lanyard.

“One of my family members found my business card from my first job. Given the unexpected success I had a few years ago, I thought I would try my luck one more time and bring some funds and awareness to another great cause,” Sung said in a release to NextShark. “I hope this card goes to another fellow Apple enthusiast who has the desire to donate to a good cause.”

Sung has since changed his surname to “Struan,” citing professional reasons. He now works in the recruitment industry, teaching salary negotiation and helping applicants seeking six-figure jobs write resumes.

The current highest bid stands at 485 Canadian dollars (approximately US$376) as of press time.

Featured Image via Sam Struan