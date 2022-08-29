Ex-Arlington cop found not guilty in the shooting of a woman whose dog charged him

Former Arlington Police Officer Ravinder Singh was found not guilty Monday of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a woman living outdoors who was shot when he fired at her dog running toward him.

A jury of eight women and four men in 371st District Court in Tarrant County deliberated for a total of about 10 hours before it reached the verdict after a four-day trial in Margarita Brooks’ death.

Singh, 28, resigned from the department in November 2019, about three months after Brooks’ death.

Singh was checking on Brooks after a man called 911 to report she was unconscious. As the dog approached, Singh fired three rounds from a handgun. Brooks, who was behind the dog on a blanket in grass next to a sidewalk, was shot in her forearm and chest.

Her death was an accident that unfolded in an instant and occurred in part because Singh feared he and a paramedic behind him could be mauled by the charging dog, Singh’s defense attorneys argued to jurors.

Prosecutors alleged Brooks’ death was a criminal act in which the victim was an innocent person.

Singh graduated from the police academy in February 2019 and completed field training July 1, a month before the shooting.

Singh’s body-worn camera recording showed the officer searching for a bit without success, then walking on a sidewalk with a fence on one side and grass and thick trees on the other. From about 100 feet away, he called out to Brooks.

“Hello? Are you OK?” Singh asked. “Is that your dog? Can you ... ”

The dog runs toward him. “Get back!” Singh shouts.

The officer fired at the dog, grazing the animal.

The District Attorney’s office issued a statement after the verdict.

“Any time an officer is involved in the use of force that results in the death of a civilian, our office takes that investigation to a Grand Jury. If the Grand Jury returns an indictment on the officer, we prosecute the case.

“A jury heard the facts related to the death of Ms. Brooks in 2019. They evaluated the testimony and evidence and determined that Ravinder Singh was not guilty. By doing so, the jury fulfilled their duty in the criminal justice system, as did we.”