Ex-Army Finance Counselor Swindled Gold Star Families, U.S. Says

A former U.S. Army financial counselor used his position to bilk two dozen dead service members’ families out of life insurance and other benefits by steering them to investments on which he was secretly reaping hefty commissions, federal prosecutors said Friday.

The former counselor, Caz Craffy, was charged with wire and securities fraud and other crimes for what prosecutors said was a scheme that cost the Gold Star families — immediate relatives of service members who died while serving — $3.4 million in investment losses and $1.4 million in commissions collected by Craffy.

“Stealing from Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation is a shameful crime,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

In addition to the criminal charges, Craffy faces a civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A lawyer for Craffy, Mark Berman, declined to comment.

The announcement of the charges against Craffy, a civilian Army employee from 2017 until this past January and a longtime member of the Army Reserve, came after a February article in The Washington Post detailed several families’ complaints about him.

After the Post published its article, federal lawmakers introduced legislation that would improve the screening of financial counselors employed by the Defense Department to guard against conflicts of interest.

Lt. Col. Terence Kelley, an Army spokesperson, said Friday that “any impropriety against service members and their families” was “a serious matter.” He said the Army was reviewing its policies and procedures to ensure that anyone working as a financial counselor was adhering to “all ethical standards required by law, policy and their respective financial certification.”

The families’ descriptions to the Post of how Craffy, 41, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, depleted rather than preserved their life insurance and other payouts closely aligned with the scheme laid out by prosecutors in an indictment.

Craffy’s job as financial counselor was to provide general financial education to veterans’ beneficiaries as a service the Army provides to help grieving families, the indictment says.

But in violation of Army regulations, Craffy also worked for two private financial investment firms — one based in Boca Raton, Florida, and the other in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, prosecutors said. Neither the Army nor the families he advised knew of his moonlighting, prosecutors said.

“He was prohibited from offering any personal opinions regarding the surviving beneficiary’s benefits decisions,” the indictment says, adding that Craffy “was not permitted to participate personally in any government matter in which he had an outside financial interest.”

But prosecutors said Craffy did both, targeting Gold Star families, who are entitled to a $100,000 death gratuity and life insurance of up to $400,000. He used his access to military databases to identify and directly contact the families, even those he did not work with.

That was one element of the scheme, prosecutors said. In another, Craffy convinced families to invest in accounts he managed in his private work, prosecutors said. Once he had control of a family’s money, he “repeatedly executed trades, often without the family’s authorization,” collecting large commissions in the process.

When families questioned Craffy about the investments, he “told them not to check their account statements,” Philip Sellinger, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said at a news conference Friday. “Or he provided excuses for why their holdings weren’t doing well.”

Craffy’s goal was not to help the families but to enrich himself, the indictment says, noting that he made money regardless of how the investments fared.

“He won no matter how the trades came out, heads or tails,” Sellinger said, “because he got paid either way.”

