Ex-Army sergeant pleads guilty to barracks knife slaying

·1 min read

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Army sergeant faces life in prison after pleading guilty to a federal murder charge in the killing of a fellow soldier found dead in his barracks from dozens of cuts and stab wounds.

Byron Booker, 29, acknowledged as part of a plea deal that he killed 21-year-old Army Spc. Austin Hawk at Fort Stewart, Georgia, after plotting with another soldier whom Hawk had reported to superiors for smoking marijuana.

The June 2020 killing happened barely a month after Booker was honorably discharged from the Army after completing his time on active duty, according to court records. Prosecutors said Jordan Brown, a soldier from Booker's former unit, came to Booker complaining that Hawk had ruined his life by reporting him for drug use. Brown said he was being kicked out of the Army.

According to documents in the plea deal, Hawk was alone in his barracks room when Booker got him to open the door after midnight on June 17, 2020. Booker repeatedly slashed and stabbed Hawk with an unspecified sharp weapon. The medical examiner counted 40 wounds, including a fatal gash across Hawk's throat.

Booker appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker in Savannah to plead guilty to a charge of premeditated murder of a member of the U.S. military. The charge carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder charges and other counts related to Hawk's death. Court records say Brown was in his own barracks room at the time of the killing. His case is still pending.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Ga. solider stabbed to death; fellow soldier pleads guilty to ‘silencing’ him

    A medical examiner later said Hawk received 40 separate stab or slash wounds.

  • Deadly Tropical Storm Triggers Flooding and Landslides in Philippines

    At least 31 people died and several others went missing after heavy rains from an approaching tropical storm triggered flooding and landslides across southern Philippines on October 28, according to a report local officials.Flash flooding and landslide warnings were issued on Friday as Tropical Storm Nalgae intensified as it moved over the Philippine Sea.In a video by Hinoba-an local, Ken Osis Amazona Antiqueño, floodwaters are seen having inundated homes in his village, Culipapa.According to reports citing the civil defence office, nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from flood and landslide-affected areas.The tropical storm is forecasted to make landfall on Saturday. Credit: Ken Osis Amazona Antiqueño via Storyful

  • The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ

    Shortly after changing his bio to "Chief Twit," Elon Musk posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" he wrote. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's staff if he takes over.

  • Ex-officer convicted in fatal shooting out of Nashville jail

    A white former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Black man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail, his attorney confirmed Thursday. Last July, Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence.

  • US specialist claims Army is ‘trying to kill’ her in viral TikTok

    The service member said her superiors ignored her safety concerns after the death of a fellow soldier: “I don’t want to end up dead in Germany”

  • 'Severely undermanned' Russian units at 6pc of normal fighting strength

    "Severely depleted" Russian Army companies in the Kherson region have been fighting with between six and eight men each, when they should be formed of around 100 soldiers, the Ministry of Defence has said.

  • Nicaragua's Ortega says US sanctions will make more migrants

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Thursday that new sanctions imposed on his government by the United States this week would only serve to drive more migrants to the U.S. border. Speaking at an anniversary ceremony for the country Interior Ministry, Ortega said the United States has imposed more sanctions around the globe than any other country, “causing the greatest harm” and “then complaining about immigrants.”

  • UK PM Sunak celebrates Diwali at Downing Street

    STORY: Downing Street shared a photo of Sunak, a Hindu and Britain's first government leader of Indian origin, lighting a traditional oil lamp at the event.Diyas are oil lamps traditionally lit during Diwali.The prime minister's residence regularly hosts a reception to mark the annual Hindu festival of lights."Brilliant to drop into tonight’s Diwali reception in No10," Sunak wrote on Twitter, "I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope."Sunak came to office on Tuesday (October 25) facing a daunting list of problems, including an economic crisis and a divided Conservative party shredded by months of scandals and rows.

  • Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' back on display

    Johannes Vermeer's “Girl with a Pearl Earring” went back on display at the Netherlands' Mauritshuis museum Friday, a day after climate activists targeted the 17th-century masterpiece. “We are incredibly grateful that ‘The Girl’ remained undamaged and is back in her familiar place so quickly,” the museum's director, Martine Gosselink, said in a statement.

  • Candy wrapper trail leads Ga. deputies to arrest 7 they say burglarized multiple homes

    A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to seven people being arrested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing homes in Newnan.

  • Zeldin campaign under investigation for super PAC coordination

    Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, is under investigation by the State Board of Elections over allegations that he coordinated with two super PACs supporting his campaign, according to The New York Times. Michael Johnson, the chief enforcement counsel of the New York State Board of Elections, opened a preliminary investigation into…

  • Bail reduced for driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash in Hopkinton

    Bail has been reduced for a Taunton man who is accused of causing a fatal accident in August on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton.

  • NYPD Is Wary Of Possible 'Racially Motivated' Violence Against Poll Workers Ahead of Midterms

    As we get closer to the midterm elections, there’s been an uptick of anxiety around the safety of poll workers and various groups who intend to watch voters cast their ballots. The New York Police Department will require “elevated vigilance” as we get closer to November 8th, CNN reports.

  • India's Russian oil binge sends Middle East imports to 19-mth low -trade

    India's oil imports from the Middle East fell to a 19-month low in September while Russian imports rebounded although refining outages hit overall crude imports, data from trade and shipping sources showed. India's total oil imports in September fell to a 14-month low of 3.91 million barrels per day (bpd), down 5.6% from a year earlier, due to maintenance at refiners such as Reliance Industries and Indian Oil Corp, the data showed. India's imports from the Middle East fell to about 2.2 million bpd, down 16.2% from August, the data showed, while imports from Russia increased 4.6% to about 896,000 bpd after dipping in the previous two months.

  • Convicted murderer accused of beating prison guard Matthew Tidman held without bail

    A dangerousness hearing was held Thursday afternoon in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn for Roy Booth Jr.

  • Ford Reaches Deal for ‘Green’ Steel for Its Vehicles

    Tata's zero-emission Zeremis steel isn't an aluminum substitute, but using it will let Ford Motor lower the carbon footprint of its cars and trucks.

  • Hugh Jackman Is All Gassed Up Prepping For Deadpool 3

    Deadpool movies aren’t just gross out on screen, apparently they’re gross during preparation too. In a new interview, Hugh Jackman discussed his excitement over putting the claws back on to bring Wolverine back for Deadpool 3. And, as he prepares, apparently he’s not making any friends during his Broadway show.

  • ‘A Band Unwrapping Their Presents’: Giles Martin On The Wonders Of The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

    The son of the original Beatles producer discusses his work on the new editions of 'an album of inspiration and discovery.'

  • Benton County jury deliberates in murder trial

    A jury began deliberating in Zachary Harlan's capital murder trial Wednesday afternoon.

  • Man who allegedly murdered Stowers researchers died in KC area murder-suicide: police

    The man responsible for the murder of two researchers died after a murder-suicide in Clay County, police say.