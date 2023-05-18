Ex-Army soldier guilty of murder in shooting that fueled Indiana hate crimes debate

An ex-Army serviceman who made Islamophobic comments and fatally shot a man following an alleged road rage incident has been convicted of murder by a jury.

The verdict came more than four years after the high-profile February 2019 shooting of 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi, which grabbed the attention of the FBI and helped fuel a successful push by advocates and politicians to make Indiana pass a hate crimes law six weeks later.

One of those advocates was Zahra Ayoubi, Mustafa's sister. After the jury announced its guilty verdict against Dustin Passarelli, 37, Wednesday evening, Zahra told IndyStar her family feels they can finally start to celebrate her little brother's life after four years without closure.

"God did not let us down and did not disappoint my mom, who has been praying for the past three days," she said.

Passarelli's attorney Chris Eskew told IndyStar they were disappointed in the jury's verdict but declined to comment further until after the sentencing hearing in June.

Passarelli said he shot in self-defense

Passarelli never faced a hate crime charge in state or federal court, but during the three-day jury trial this week witnesses said they saw him and Ayoubi shouting inflammatory remarks back and forth at each other in front of a townhome on the city’s north-west side moments before Passarelli shot Ayoubi eight times.

“Mohammad is a pedophile,” Passarelli yelled multiple times from inside his Nissan sedan, according to a witness.

After that, Ayoubi walked over to the driver’s side and told Passarelli to get out of the car. Then in a flash of a moment, witnesses said Ayoubi made a fist around the same time Passarelli shined the flashlight attached to his pistol at Ayoubi, and fired in rapid succession.

He hit Ayoubi twice near the shoulder and multiple times in the back. Ayoubi fell to the ground near a pile of shattered car window glass.

Passarelli’s legal team argued at trial that their client was in his right to fire at Ayoubi because it was self-defense. The Plainfield man told police Ayoubi either threw something at his car or collided with it while they were driving on the 465 freeway.

Once they arrived at the neighborhood of townhomes, Passarelli said Ayoubi broke his window with a punch, and was reaching into his vehicle when he started shooting.

“Someone was entering in his vehicle illegally, same as someone kicking at your (home) door or busting your window,” Passarelli’s other attorney, Benjamin Jaffe, said during closing arguments Wednesday.

Eskew previously told IndyStar Passarelli's post-traumatic stress disorder "definitely" played a role the night Ayoubi was killed.

Prosecutors say Passarelli chased Ayoubi for a reason

But prosecutors argued Ayoubi’s car didn't have collision marks, and his body didn’t have the type of wounds on his fist or arm that would back the accusation his fist punctured glass. Nor did witnesses say they saw Ayoubi attack the window. Prosecutors also argued Passarelli pursued Ayoubi from the 465, then trailed him through a McDonald’s parking lot and into the residential area for a single reason.

Mustafa Ayoubi

“He was in it,” deputy prosecutor Janna Skelton said Wednesday. “He was there to instigate and continue the argument and confrontation.

"He had a choice to leave - and he stayed."

Ayoubi’s friends were waiting for him at one of the townhomes. They were planning to meet up to go play pool. Instead, they found themselves attempting to defuse the conflict between their friend and a stranger as they tried to get both sides to calm down.

After the gunshots went off, witness Usman Ashraf said, Passarelli seemed to search for them. He shined the flashlight attached to his pistol across the dark parking lot in the area they were hiding, according to Ashraf.

"Like a cop," he said. Ashraf told the court he thought Passarelli targeted Ayoubi because of his ethnicity.

When one of Ayoubi's friends called 911, the Clermont Police Department officer first dispatched to the scene pulled up and asked if anyone had seen the shooter.

“It was me,” a man responded. Passarelli had stayed on the scene, and cooperated with law enforcement as they detained him, his attorneys said.

Ayoubi came to the U.S. as a refugee, family says

Zahra Ayoubi told IndyStar their family is originally from Afghanistan. They arrived in the country as refugees and became U.S. citizens. When they moved to America in 2001, Mustafa helped them navigate the bureaucracy of resettlement because his English was strong. He learned the language by watching hours of cricket, his favorite sport, on TV.

Mustafa was the second youngest of five siblings, and he’d go lengths to make his three older sisters happy in the time they lived in Pakistan. When he was around 6 years old, he’d take the bus by himself and journey the streets of Peshawar to find them ice cream. Later on in life, he’d often be first to volunteer when Zahra’s sister wanted someone to help bring her kids to the Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati.

"I wish this never happened," Zahra Ayoubi said. "The true justice would be if we were all still together right now."

"However, he died. And he left a legacy."

IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson contributed.

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

