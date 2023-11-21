Ex-assistant principal at Hillside High School has attempted rape charge dropped

Charges against a former assistant principal and football coach at Hillside High School have been dismissed, according to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges of felony breaking and entering and second-degree forcible rape against Louis Ray Harrison, 48, of Apex, were dropped on Nov. 16. An investigation revealed that there was “substantial contradictory evidence” in the case against Harrison, according to Durham County District Attorney spokesperson Sarah Willets.

Harrison was previously accused of breaking into the home of a woman and attempting to assault her in March of this year. He was arrested by police on June 7 and was pending trial after being indicted by a grand jury.

He resigned on June 30 from his position at the school.