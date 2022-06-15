Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will join White House

President Biden has announced the appointment of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as a top adviser. Bottoms will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, succeeding former Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond.

Recommended Stories

  • Garland: Confronting hate crimes is DOJ's 'legal and ... moral obligation'

    Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaking in Buffalo, N.Y., after meeting with the families of the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting, affirmed the Justice Department’s commitment to combat hate crimes. He made the remarks after the DOJ announced that federal hate crime charges had been filed against the alleged shooter in the May 14 supermarket massacre in which 10 people were killed, all of whom were Black, and another three wounded.

  • 'I support Putin': Mom mourns son killed in Ukraine

    STORY: Crimean Olga Drozhevkina's son was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine, five weeks after the conflict started. But despite her grief, she still has faith in Russian President Vladimir Putin - and conviction that the West is stoking the ongoing conflict.At a ceremony in the 28 year-old's memory, a plaque was unveiled on the wall of his house in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. "He took part in the parade on Red Square, took part in the parade in Simferopol and in Kerch. They always valued him. He really loved the army, and I fully support the army and the Russian president. And no matter what, they won't break us."Drozhevkina's stance highlights how many Russians perceive the war. And the support which Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, continues to garner.Western powers have criticized Moscow's invasion as an attempt to claim Ukrainian territory, and prevent it turning towards the West. But at home, Putin's approval ratings soared after he ordered troops into Ukraine, according to Russian state pollsters.His latest approval-rating stands at 80.8%, according to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center. Despite those numbers, anti-war protests were still held across Russia. In March, an independent protest-monitoring group said more than 4,300 people were detained in demonstrations against Putin.Drozhevkina casts Russia's soldiers as protectors fighting for peace, and believes Russians and Ukrainians to be one people - a view shared by Putin."The solution? They need to lay down their arms, the Americans. And Ukraine should not fall for the provocations.""It's not anger. I don't know how to say it. I feel sorry for the Ukrainians. We shouldn't have allowed the thought into our heads that we were enemies. We're the same people. So, I just feel sorry for them."Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine a '"special military operation" needed to rid the country of dangerous nationalists and degrade Ukraine's military capabilities.

  • Pope asks faithful to not forget war-torn Ukraine

    STORY: "Let not get used to living as if the war were a distant thing", the 85-year-old pontiff told thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square for his weekly General Audience. Let our remembrance, our affection, our prayers and our help always go out to this people who are suffering so much and who are carrying out a true martyrdom.”In the text of a conversation he had last month with editors of Jesuit media and published on Tuesday (June 14), Francis praised "brave" Ukrainians for fighting for survival but also said the situation was not black and white and that the war was "perhaps in some way provoked."Separately, in a message for the Roman Catholic Church's upcoming World Day of the Poor, Francis lamented that Ukraine had been added to a list of regional wars.Francis has several times implicitly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion but without naming him. He also has used terms such as "unjustified aggression" and "invasion" and has lamented atrocities against civilians.

  • Austin outlines additional $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine

    After meeting in Brussels with defense officials from Ukraine and other countries that support Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin outlined an additional $1 billion in U.S. assistance that was announced on Wednesday by President Biden.

  • Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

    Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

  • Oneida County hypes student work program to boost local workforce

    The Emerging Worker Recovery Program is aimed at expanding work opportunities for students and boosting the local workforce.

  • Ukraine police appear to evacuate civilians in Luhansk

    STORY: The video appears to show police officers driving from house to house where those willing to flee live and then bringing evacuees, many of them elderly, to the point from where they will be taken to the city of Dnipro.Some of residents said they would then travel on to relatives.Lysychansk, the twin city of Sievierodonetsk, which is a scene of severe fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, remains under Ukraine’s control and lies on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river.Pryvillia lies 12.4 miles to the north of Sievierodonetsk.A description accompanying the video on the National Police of Ukraine's Facebook page said police managed to evacuate 52 civilians.Luhansk is one of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies. Together they make up the Donbas, an industrial Ukrainian region where Russia has focused its assault after failing to take Ukraine's capital Kyiv in March.

  • Top White House lawyer to leave in latest Biden shuffle

    U.S. President Joe Biden's top lawyer, Dana Remus, is departing and will be replaced by her deputy next month, the White House said on Wednesday, the latest staff change for the Democratic president five months before the midterm election. Remus, part of the team that guided the historic nomination of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will be replaced by her deputy, Stuart Delery, the White House said in a statement.

  • Man who attacked Capitol was given tour of building by Republican day before riot

    Video evidence shows tourists taking photos of security checkpoints and contradicts Barry Loudermilk’s previous denial he led a tour

  • Kim Kardashian accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe dress worn to Met Gala

    “Without question, the damage is significant,” the Scott Fortner Marilyn Monroe Collection wrote on Instagram.

  • Navy fires five officers in less than a week

    The Navy has announced a string of five officer firings in the span of less than a week, the most recent on Tuesday with the commanding officer of USS Preble guided missile destroyer. Cmdr. Peter Lesaca was relieved of his role “due to loss of confidence in his ability to command,” according to a Navy statement. The…

  • Biden puts blame on Republicans for blocking plan to fight inflation

    President Joe Biden argued Republicans are blocking him from carrying out his plan to bring down costs.

  • 'Moment of reckoning:' Federal official warns of Colorado River water supply cuts

    The Colorado River's reservoirs have diminished to the point that significant cuts to the water supplied to the seven states that rely on it will be necessary next year, a federal official warned Tuesday.

  • Martha Stewart's Gooey Butter Cake Will Steal The Show At Your Next Summer Gathering

    When it comes to summer dining, there are a few recipes we fall back on over and over again. We have a go-to 5-ingredient grilled pizza recipe that’s easier than ordering takeout, Ina Garten’s foolproof ribs recipe is always a hit, and we’ve got more big-batch cocktail recipes on our to-make list than we know […]

  • Republican Mayra Flores flips Democratic congressional seat in Texas special election

    Republican Mayra Flores flips Democratic congressional seat in Texas special election

  • Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gas

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden is ramping up the pressure on oil companies.On Wednesday, he demanded the industry explain why it isn’t putting more gasoline on the market, as prices rise for Americans across the country. In a copy of a letter seen by Reuters, Biden complained to executives from Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, ExxonMobil and others that they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits.Saying in part (quote): "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable…" Biden added that a lack of refining was driving gas prices up faster than oil prices and that a “lack of refining capacity” was blunting actions by his administration to offset the impact of oil-rich Russia's invasion of UkraineBIDEN: “Exxon made more money than God this year.”On Friday, the president accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits.BIDEN: “They're not drilling. Why aren't they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil. The price goes up, number one. And number two, the reason they're not drilling is they're buying back their own stock, which should be taxed, quite frankly."U.S. energy companies are enjoying massive profits as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has added to a supply squeeze which has driven crude oil prices above $100 a barrel.Meanwhile, Biden has been intensifying attacks against oil companies as gas pump prices race to record highs above $5 per gallon, and inflation surges to a 40-year record.Rising gas prices have helped drive unexpectedly persistent consumer price inflation and voter anger before Nov. 8 midterm elections where Biden's Democratic Party is defending its control of Congress.

  • See Ryan Gosling as Ken in upcoming Margo Robbie-lead 'Barbie' still

    Ryan Gosling is ready to go party! The 41-year-old actor is sun-kissed perfection in the first photo of himself in character as Ken in the upcoming Margot Robbie-fronted live-action Barbie film.