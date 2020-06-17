Ex-Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant has been charged with felony murder, the district attorney's office announced Wednesday.

The man, Garrett Rolfe, who was fired by the Atlanta Police Department after the June 12 shooting, faces 11 total counts, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said at a news conference.

A second officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative leave. Brosnan, who is a cooperating witness for the state, faces three charges, including aggravated assault and violation of oath.

Howard said that after the shooting, Rolfe said, "I got him." Brosnan stood on Brooks' body as he was lying on the ground and Rolfe kicked him, according to the district attorney.

He asked both men to surrender by 6 p.m. Thursday.

IMAGE: Protests in Atlanta (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) More

Brooks, 27, a Black man, was shot in the parking lot of the Wendy's after Rolfe and Brosnan responded to a 911 call that a man who appeared intoxicated was sleeping in his car in the drive-thru.

Brooks, the father of three daughters and a stepson, was shot twice in the back as he ran and died at a hospital following surgery. His death has been ruled a homicide.

In the 911 call, a Wendy's employee told the dispatcher that the customer was parked in the middle of the drive-thru, forcing cars to go around his vehicle. When the dispatcher asked whether the customer had any visible weapons, the employee said: "No, no. I think he's intoxicated."

Image: Garrett Rolfe (Atlanta Police Dept / via AFP - Getty Images) More

Rolfe and Brosnan questioned Brooks for more than 25 minutes, body and dash-camera video shows. He told the officers that he had visited his mother's gravesite earlier in the day, gone out drinking with a friend and was dropped off at Wendy's because he was hungry.

During the questioning, Brooks struggled to remember how many drinks he had had and at one point asked the officers whether he could walk home.

"I just don't want to be in violation of anybody," Brooks said, adding, "Let me go. I'm ready to go."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which launched an investigation into the shooting, said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and struggled with the officers as they tried to arrest him.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said at a news conference Saturday that Brooks was able to get one of the officer's stun guns and that video showed him appearing to run away with the stun gun in his hand.

After running a short distance, Brooks appeared to turn around and point the stun gun at the officer, according to the director. At that point, Rolfe fatally shot Brooks.

Howard, the district attorney, said Wednesday that Brooks "never presented himself as a threat" and appeared "almost jovial." He said Brooks followed every instruction from the officers and was never informed that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.