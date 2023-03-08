Ex-Atlantic High School teacher pleads not guilty as formal charges filed

Ex-teacher Arin Hankerd during a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2022, during which a judge set a $250,000 bond for him. Hankerd is accused of lewd conduct with a 15-year-old student.

A former Atlantic High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student is facing up to 135 years in prison if convicted of all the charges formally filed against him.

Arin Hankerd, 42, of Ormond Beach, is accused of having inappropriate contact, including inappropriate touching, with a 15-year-old student at Atlantic High School. He was a teacher and a coach at the school.

Hankerd is free on $250,000 bail along with conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Ex-teacher makes bail:Ex-Atlantic High School teacher accused of lewd conduct makes bail

Teacher and coach arrested:Port Orange teacher, coach arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with student

'A hunting ground':Judge: Ex-teacher accused of inappropriate conduct used school as 'hunting ground'

Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger filed the following formal charges against Hankerd:

Two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a person 12 or older but younger than 16. Each is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Traveling to meet a minor student by authority figure, also a first-degree felony.

Using a computer for lewd and lascivious exhibition by a person 18 years or older against student by an authority figure, also first-degree felony.

Offense against a student by authority figure, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Hankerd’s defense attorney, Aaron Delgado, filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Hankerd's behalf. Delgado also waived Hankerd’s appearance at his arraignment, which was scheduled for Tuesday before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

Hankerd’s next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. April 6.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Arin Hankerd, accused of sexual relations with student, pleads not guilty